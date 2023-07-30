As far as I'm concerned, the only real solution to our massive societal dilemma is through faith. But even the faithful should not sit on the sidelines and let the world deteriorate into a dystopian paradise for the Globalist Elite Cabal. We should live our lives in resistance to the evils they have planned and right now the biggest manifestation of worldly evil is The Great Reset and all its supporting agendas.

Dr. Simon Goddek took to Twitter (I'm never calling it "X") to lay out a good list of 25 ways people can resist The Great Reset. It's a solid list of best practices that should be applied whether one fears the Globalist Elite Cabal or not. It's really a list about living right despite the allure of a multitude of "easy buttons" being offered to us on a moment-by-moment basis.

Here's Dr. Goddek's list mildly edited for format:

X isn't just a platform for dialogue, but also for solutions, as I will demonstrate in this post. As the global elite are currently pushing ahead with the Great Reset, there are several precautions you can take so you won't have to bow to their plans:

1. Turn off your TV. – Or even better: throw it out of your window. There is hardly anything decent on TV. Mainstream media worldwide reports the same propaganda resulting in mass anxiety. By the way, it has been known since the 80s that television can harm mental health. In the last three years, they were shamelessly trying to make us believe that watching TV is good for you when sitting home alone due to unscientific and arbitrary lockdowns.

2. Eat lots of pasture meat, and feed bugs to chicken only. – Klaus Schwab and the WEF want us to “eat ze bugs”. A fried locust is definitely not the future of our diet, even though the media is pushing for it. Instead, we should eat as our forefathers did: meat, fish, shellfish, roots, eggs, vegetables, and fruits. Skip the bugs - feed them to the chicken.

3. Limit your sugar intake. - Avoid consuming more than 8g of sugar per day. Sugar impacts our brain pathways similarly to addictive drugs, in some cases mirroring the effects of cocaine. Would you willingly give your children cocaine? Unlikely. So why overload them with sugar? Most of us don't realize how much we consume. Human studies confirm the link between added sugar and higher inflammatory markers. Skip the sugar - your health will thank you.

4. Consume alternative and objective media and learn how to read and interpret scientific studies. – There are many great alternative media sources such as Telegram, Substack newsletters, thematic blogs, critical Twitter accounts, and general news such as the Off Guardian or TNT Radio. Also, try to learn how to read scientific studies, including their methodology (which is almost always biased). This will improve your decision-making processes.

5. Drive a robust car without many electronics. – This has several advantages. Such cars usually don’t break that quickly, you cannot be tracked, and the government has less control over you. Imagine buying an electric vehicle when facing an energy crisis and blackouts in particular, quite apart from the fact that the environmental footprint of an electric car is much higher than conventional cars with a combustion engine. I am driving a VW Beetle from 1970. That Fahrvergnügen is real!

6. Reject vaccination and CO2 passports, and digital IDs. – The German Green Party, currently part of the government, already proposed climate passports before the 'pandemic'. The CO2 credit and the social credit score will come; it is only a matter of time. Fortunately, they won’t succeed if insufficient people comply. I know many people that took the vaccine only to be able to travel. This degree of gaslighting and blackmailing mustn’t happen again.

7. Be self-sufficient regarding water, food, and electricity. – Governments fear nothing more than self-sufficient and independent citizens. If you grow and produce everything yourself, the government cannot impose taxes on it. It also makes you less susceptible to blackmail. Even if you only own a balcony or roof terrace in a city, chances are you have enough space to grow pesticide-free vegetables and soak up some sun rays. Alternatively, join an allotment association.

8. Own your land and farm it. – As stated in the bullet-point above, owning some land is crucial these days. Before growing anything there, I strongly advise improving the soil of your land. Rumble and Odysee provide many videos about composting and mulching. You also might want to look into the principles of agroforestry and permaculture. Typically, an area as small as 1000sqm is enough to provide your family (including grandparents, siblings & cousins) with meat, eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

9. Insist on your privacy (look into Linux and CalyxOS). – Man is a creature of habits, so I know this step can be difficult. But for the sake of your privacy, this step is quite crucial. Big Tech is one of our main enemies, and you don’t want Google, Zuckerberg, and CCP-TikTok to know more about more about you than you do. I personally like Ubuntu or Mint Linux as they are beautiful and user-friendly. CalyxOS is an Android operating system that puts privacy into your hands. A de-googled phone is a safer phone!

10. Insist on your privacy #2 (searx and brave, don’t google). – We all google, and I have to admit that google offers excellent features. However, Google is a dangerous data miner that also manipulates search algorithms (favoring Democrats and the current thing). SearX is a brilliant alternative. So is Brave, which uses its own search engine. Support your friends instead of your enemy.

11. Pay with cash, and avoid bonus programs. – Cash is power and especially anonymous: It allows for transactions to be made without any digital footprint or trace, preserving your privacy. Pay with it whenever possible. I have been without a bank account for one year because of expressing my opinion online. Other dissidents’ assets have also been frozen and blocked. Doing everything digitally makes you the perfect slave: resist! Also, do not participate in payback programs. They actually use your data to generate money; nobody gives money away for free.

12. Consider homeschooling to avoid the kids getting brainwashed. – I know that homeschooling is illegal in many countries, and not everybody has the (financial) freedom to move to a country where homeschooling is possible. But what you can do is to educate your child on things that matter: hands-on skills. 90% of what I learned at school was literally useless. These days I am facing real-life issues such as “how to install an electrical system”, “how to repair the roof”, “how to conserve foodstuff”, and “how to avoid paying taxes”. Schools don’t teach these skills.

13. Connect with like-minded people. – It does not matter where you find them; online, at the local church, in your neighborhood or in sports clubs. Connecting with like-minded people is necessary to stay sane and support each other if necessary. A study from 2015 shows that “society plays an important role in determining the quality of life of human beings particularly in case of loneliness.” You know what to do! :)

14. Think Twice Before Sending Messages. – During the era of the Great Reset and cancel culture, it's common to feel emotionally compromised. Avoid sending messages, emails, or social media posts when in such a state. Instead, type it out, save it as a draft, and step away. If possible, sleep on it before sending. This way, you'll make a wiser decision when you're not clouded by emotions.

15. Take responsibility for your own health. – You are responsible for your own health, nobody else and especially not the corrupt WHO. Whether to munch a handful of Big Macs tonight is your choice or prepare a healthy, home-made paleo dish. It’s also your choice whether you are going to watch a Netflix series tonight or go and lift weights instead. It’s your choice whether you will lurk on social media tonight or read a book instead. It's your choice to achieve an adequate blood serum level of vitamin D and reduce the number of times you'll have to visit a doctor (follow @sunfluencer for more Vitamin D red-pilling).

16. Have more than two children. – The ruling class, especially the eugenicists, are trying to depopulate the world. They claim that there is overpopulation and that we must bring the global population down by discouraging women from getting children, demonizing the construct of family, population control through vaccines and abortions, etc. However, overpopulation is a myth. Of course, having more than two children is fine if you can afford it. Bill Gates and his “philanthropist” friends will hate it. Also, teach your kids strategy and don't go easy on them during games. They'll appreciate it when they eventually beat you fair and square, and will remember it as a proud moment.

17. Continue expressing your opinion. Don't comply! – The louder, the better. I understand that many of you are afraid of losing your jobs for speaking up. I’ve been there twice, and even though I lost a lot (jobs, money, friends, etc.), my life has never been better. Many new doors opened after doing so. Be courageous!

18. Exercise more, and reduce your time on social media instead. – Exercising is good for your health. When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins. These endorphins interact with the receptors in your brain that reduce your perception of pain. On the other hand, using social media correlates with depression, anxiety and psychological distress.

19. Buy local products; boycott Nestlé, PepsiCo, Kraft, etc. – Processed foodstuff is poison. So boycott multinationals that control the global processed food industry to the highest degree possible. Instead, grow your own food and buy local products, which can also help build a stronger sense of community.

20. Practice spirituality of any (positive) kind. – It does not matter (to me) whether you believe in the Bible or simply Karma and energy. What matters is that you practice spirituality. Spirituality can help you deal with stress by giving you a sense of peace, purpose, and forgiveness. It often becomes more important in times of emotional stress or illness.

21. Diversify Your Investments. – Allocate portions of your money into assets like gold, cryptocurrencies, land, and more. Don't put all your trust in big banks or digital currencies, especially those controlled by governments. The increasing push towards state-controlled digital currencies can pose a threat to your financial independence due to potential issues like lack of privacy, manipulation, and even outright control of your financial resources. Personally, I consider tangible assets like metals and land to be safe investments. It's always wise to hedge your bets, particularly considering the looming possibility of a global crisis unlike anything we've seen before.

22. Prepare for the Unexpected. – Learn basic survival skills such as starting a fire, purifying water, and basic first aid. This doesn't only prepare you for possible future crises, but also enhances your self-reliance and confidence.

23. Promote Community Cooperation. – Strengthen your local community by participating in local events, neighborhood watch, or community gardening. Strong communities are more resilient to external shocks.

24. Avoid Unnecessary Debt. – Minimize your reliance on credit and strive to live within your means. High levels of debt essentially make you owned by banks or the government, as they possess financial leverage over your decisions and actions. This debt culture lays the foundation for a social credit system, where your credit history could potentially influence your access to various societal privileges. Avoid this by cutting unnecessary expenses, focusing on savings and investing wisely.

25. Support independent scientists and journalists. – We need your support! So, please follow/subscribe to my Twitter (@goddeketal), and if you found this post helpful, please retweet it so that every person on Twitter will see this important information on their feed. This is because the establishment is afraid of one thing: enlightened, free, and mature citizens!🙏🏼

The Good Fight

Never in modern history has there been a greater need to be as self-sufficient as possible in America. As a society, we've relied too much on government for far too long. Most of us did so because we assumed they generally had our best interests in mind even if it was self-serving for the sake of political expediency. Today, more and more people are realizing our leaders and representatives are doing everything in their power to distance themselves from us, to divide us, and to fulfill the evil machinations of the Globalist Elite Cabal.

Above all else, strengthening your faith in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior is the real key to resisting The Great Reset. Alone, we can fight but we're facing Powers and Principalities that are beyond our ability to defeat. But God cannot be defeated. Whether in this life or the next, all will be right. We just need to spread the Gospel and fight the good fight with the time we have.