Is Elon Musk stupid? No. But for a guy who tends to make all the right moves, he certainly stepped in a pile of globalist dung by hiring Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. She may be qualified. She may be smart. She may have all the right skills to get Twitter to be as profitable as possible. But there are five words attached to her that will paint the company as a globalist organization that America First patriots cannot trust.

"World Economic Forum Executive Chair."

Since it's well established that Musk isn't stupid, that leaves only two possible conclusions. Either he thinks we're stupid and so hooked on his platform that we won't be skeptical of a high ranking member of a purely evil organization running the show... or he's compromised and under the control of Klaus Schwab et al.

As I noted in an article and podcast 53 weeks ago, I think he is a globalist, has always been a globalist, and was deployed to bring conservatives back on Twitter so the powers-that-be could go after us all over again:

What’s Really Behind Musk’s Twitter Acquisition?

So that brings us to the all-important question – what’s the true reason for Musk’s acquisition of Twitter?

When Musk gave his initial statement regarding his plans for the social media platform, there was one phrase that stood out as being particularly odd.

I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

While I have doubts as to whether Musk will follow through with any of these promises, the part that struck me the most was his comment about “authenticating all humans”.

Maybe I’m way off base here, but for me, the only way to “authenticate” people on the platform is to integrate it with some kind of digital ID or biometric identifier. And that sounds eerily similar to the WEF’s vision of making it necessary to have a “digital identity” in order to access online services. Hell, maybe Musk has been tasked with instituting that as well. Who knows?

Good Cop, Bad Cop

It’s quite clear that Musk is on board with the whole technocratic/transhumanist agenda, so why is he all of a sudden being cast as a champion of democracy and free speech? Simple. The globalists are playing “good cop, bad cop”. Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, etc are the “bad guys” and Musk is the “good guy” who has come along to offer humanity a better way forward.

There’s only one problem. Schwab’s vision for the future and Musk’s vision for the future are exactly the same. The paths to getting there may be different but the destination hasn’t changed.

So why choose Musk to play the role of the “good cop”? First of all, he’s got the right personality, he’s eccentric and he’s already worshipped as a genius of our time. Secondly, he’s not associated with either the political right or left and thus he appeals equally to people on both ends of the spectrum.

While it’s a good thing that banned accounts have returned to Twitter and that freedom of speech on the platform has (supposedly) been restored, it’s important to stay cautious before bowing down to Musk as some sort of savior.

In fact, I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t trust Elon Musk to tell me the time in a room full of clocks.

How Elon Musk May Be a Trojan Horse

The globalists’ plan is working on a vast majority of people around the world. Most of them are simply oblivious, living their lives and being herded where they’re told to go. Those on the left who are at least partially aware of The Great Reset are giddy with anticipation and often participating in ushering in the Neo-Marxist future.

The problem for the architects of The Great Reset is us. Those who are conservative, who likely hold a Biblical worldview, and who place strong value on our freedoms are no longer listening to the standard indoctrination channels at the disposal of the globalist elites. We’re not watching CNN or reading the NY Times. We’re cautious about anything that Twitter, Google, YouTube, or Facebook allow and we’re often careful about what we say on these platforms. We’re not buying into “Build Back Better” and we’re opposed to the idea of owning nothing and being happy about it.

IF the globalist elites wanted to reach resistant people with their message and IF Elon Musk was among their ranks, then everything that has happened so far happened exactly as they had planned. There’s a misconception surrounding Musk’s persona that needs to be addressed so freedom-lovers will be more skeptical. This was all planned out. Let me explain.

The common (false) perception is that Elon Musk started Tweeting one day about wanting Twitter fixed. His followers started encouraging him to buy Twitter. A few days later, he purchased over 9% of the company and became the top shareholder, prompting an invitation to join the board. He declined, which had many anticipating that he didn’t want to be capped at 14.9% of ownership. Then, he made his offer which the board initially rejected before coming back to the table and making the deal.

This is how things look, but it’s not all true. He didn’t come out on a whim on Twitter to see if people had an appetite for him to own it. He had already initiated the purchase of the stocks a month BEFORE he even mentioned it on his feed. The Tweets about whether or not he should get involved were all for show. As for the board invitation, this was another staged event. He never intended to join the board. He’s not new. He was very well aware what he could or could not do as a board member. Moreover, he could have negotiated with Twitter to join the board without having to buy his way in. They would have taken him in a heartbeat.

The offer was very likely established long before he even filed to buy the initial shares. The board had to balk for Kabuki Theater and to cover up the intentions, but they quickly came back to the table despite no real need to give up so quickly. That brings us to today where he is being ushered in on a donkey like a messiah figure, and the vast majority of conservatives on Twitter are ecstatic about it all.

Again, I’m not saying that’s exactly how it went down. But it’s suspicious that he went through the act of considering buying into Twitter a month after he’d already made his move. It’s also conspicuous when you consider his roots in transhumanism and the Young Global Leaders initiative. I’m still at 50/50 on him at this point.

Nothing changes for us either way. Those who want to use Twitter should continue to do so whether Musk buys the company or not. Those who want to stay off should do so as well. But if he buys Twitter, we should double-down on sharing the truth and exposing the machinations of the New World Order. Whether he’s really a free speech absolutist or not will play out based on whether our attacks against the globalists are allowed to stick.

Remember, that was written over a year ago and I stand by most of it today.

The World Economic Forum is running the show. Whether that's because Musk has been compromised or if this was the plan all along, we may never know. Use the platform as you wish, but don't get hooked. Be ready to abandon it when the time comes.