JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Mar 30

Thune is Mitch's puppet. If he hasn't done anything by now, he isn't going to finish the job. Why

hasn't VP JD Vance stepped up already. All Thune is doing is holding up President Trump's agenda.

The midterms are coming. Could that be the reason why? These politicians are a joke. They work for their donors. Not for the American People that voted for them. One never knows how they were voted in, because The Save Act wasn't around during their elections.

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Deanna Nace's avatar
Deanna Nace
Mar 30

Impressive article. It tore at my heart. It upsets me that Republicans do not stick together. Instead they let down their constituents over & over & over again.

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