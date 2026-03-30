There is a moment in every legislative fight when the machinery of procedure either serves the people or becomes an excuse for cowardice. We are in that moment now. The SAVE America Act — legislation that Republicans campaigned on and that the American people voted to see enacted — sits hostage to the filibuster, that hallowed Senate tradition that has, once again, transformed majority-rule governance into a veto wielded by a determined minority.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has acknowledged the core problem plainly enough: four Republican senators remain opposed to eliminating the filibuster. Four. Not fourteen, not forty — four. That is not a wall. That is a door with a single deadbolt. The only question is whether Thune has the will, and the skill, to find the key.

To be clear about the math: Thune does not need to convince all four senators. He needs one. A single member of his own caucus persuaded to put the interests of the American people above procedural sentiment — that is all that stands between the Senate’s stated agenda and its actual accomplishment. One senator. One conversation, perhaps several, conducted with the full weight of majority leadership behind it.

“Thune does not need to convince all four. He needs one. That is not a wall — it is a door with a single deadbolt.”

That is what leadership looks like. It is not comfortable. It is not the kind of thing done over polite lunches and collegial handshakes. Real whipping of votes requires arm-twisting, horse-trading, pressure applied where pressure is warranted, and a willingness to spend political capital accumulated over years in the chamber. Thune has that capital. The question being asked of him now — and increasingly loudly — is why he refuses to spend it.

The filibuster, in its current form, is not a constitutional protection. It is a Senate rule — one that has been modified, reformed, and worked around repeatedly throughout American history. The nuclear option, invoked for judicial nominees in 2013 and executive branch nominees before that, demonstrated that the Senate’s rules are neither sacred nor immovable when the legislative moment demands action. Republicans know this. They have benefited from these rule changes directly. The argument that the filibuster represents some untouchable constitutional architecture simply does not hold.

What does hold is the legitimate concern that eliminating the legislative filibuster sets a precedent that a future Democratic Senate majority could exploit. That is a real consideration and deserves honest engagement, not dismissal. But here is the counterargument those four senators must weigh: a Senate that cannot pass the agenda the American people elected it to pass is not protecting democracy — it is undermining it. Procedural purity is cold comfort when the business of governing goes undone.

The SAVE America Act is not a fringe priority cooked up in committee. It represents a significant piece of the platform on which Republicans ran and won. Allowing it to die — or languish indefinitely — because of intraparty hesitation over Senate rules would be a failure of governance of the first order. The voters sent a majority to Washington. That majority deserves to function as one.

“If the Majority Leader cannot or will not bring the necessary vote into alignment, the Constitution offers another avenue: the President of the Senate.”

And so we arrive at the second option — the one that should not be necessary but may become unavoidable. If the Majority Leader cannot, or will not, bring that necessary vote into alignment, the Constitution offers another avenue: the President of the Senate, Vice President JD Vance.

The role of President of the Senate is not ceremonial wallpaper. It carries real constitutional weight, and in a closely divided chamber it carries real procedural power. Vance has already demonstrated he understands this. As an active and engaged Vice President, he has made clear that he is not content to be a passive tie-breaker on the margins of Senate business. He is a political actor with a mandate and an agenda, and that agenda aligns precisely with what the SAVE America Act is designed to accomplish.

If Thune’s leadership proves insufficient to move the necessary votes — if the caucus cannot be organized around the clear will of the party’s electoral mandate — then Vance must be willing to use every tool available to him as President of the Senate to change the rules and clear the path. The Vice President has the ability to make rulings from the chair, and majorities have the ability to sustain those rulings. This is not a radical interpretation of Senate procedure. It is the procedure, applied with intention.

Critics will call this a power grab. They will invoke norms and traditions and the sanctity of Senate deliberation. But norms have never been a one-way ratchet applied only to Republicans when they hold power. The Senate is a majoritarian institution struggling under a counter-majoritarian rule. Correcting that imbalance — so that the people’s elected representatives can actually govern — is not an assault on the institution. It is the institution doing its job.

None of this reflects ill on John Thune personally. He is a skilled legislator with a long record of Senate service, and he faces genuine internal pressures from members of his own caucus who hold sincere views about the filibuster’s value. But the measure of majority leadership is not how well a leader manages comfortable unanimity — it is how effectively a leader builds consensus when consensus is hard. That is the test Thune faces now.

He has time. But not unlimited time. Legislative momentum is a perishable commodity, and every week the SAVE America Act sits idle is a week that opposition can organize, that public attention drifts, and that the window for passage narrows. The case for acting now — for finding that one vote and ending this procedural standoff — is a case that strengthens with urgency, not patience.

So here is the simple, clear choice before the Republican Senate: John Thune leads — genuinely leads, with everything the Majority Leader’s office commands — and delivers the filibuster’s end through the regular work of coalition-building. Or JD Vance, as President of the Senate, steps into the breach and ensures that the chamber’s rules serve the majority that the American people elected. One way or another, this gets done.

The only unacceptable outcome is the one where nothing happens at all — where four senators hold a majority agenda hostage indefinitely while leadership shrugs and the SAVE America Act quietly fades from the calendar. The American people did not vote for that. They voted for results. It is past time to deliver them.