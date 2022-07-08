Patriots across the country were disappointed today when billionaire Elon Musk dropped his bid to purchase fascist Big Tech tyrant Twitter. But their disappointment is almost certainly going to be minimal compared to the cries of agony coming from stockholders.

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

Elon Musk told Twitter on Friday that he is “terminating” his proposed acquisition of the social media company, arguing in a letter that the company was in “breach” of the merger agreement. Musk’s letter said that he wants out of the deal “because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement).” Specifically, Musk once again said that Twitter did not provide enough information about its bot and spam accounts on the platform, and did not give Musk and his team enough data to conduct their own analysis. “In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr. Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter’s identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr. Musk’s original requests,” the Friday letter said. “While Twitter has provided some information, that information has come with strings attached, use limitations or other artificial formatting features, which has rendered some of the information minimally useful to Mr. Musk and his advisors.” And Musk also claimed that some key executive departures at the company, layoffs, and a hiring freeze were all made without first consulting him, which he says is also a breach of the deal. The letter is sure to ignite a legal battle, with Twitter having maintained its position that it plans to complete the transaction. Unless the two sides settle, it will likely end up in Delaware Chancery Court.

Many patriots were hopeful that Musk would be able to reverse Twitter's draconian maneuvers for the past few years that have made the site untenable for those who hold conservative beliefs. They have suppressed and even censored top conservative accounts, including President Trump's. With the acquisition essentially failing to launch, Twitter will likely continue down its woke path, which will be great news for the vast majority of their employees.

It's time for patriots who haven't done so already to make the move to Gab.