Just a couple of months ago, adverse reactions to the Covid-19 "vaccines" were considered to be very rare. At least that was the narrative being pushed by Big Pharma, government, corporate media, and Big Tech. But Twitter has become far more open since shortly after Elon Musk took over, allowing more people to actively discuss their adverse reactions to the jabs.

With the floodgates of truth opening up on the platform, today someone else added their name to the growing list of vaxx-victims: Elon Musk himself. He explained how he had an adverse reaction to this second booster shot:

"I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno."

Later in the thread, he described how his cousin was diagnosed with myocarditis after getting jabbed:

"And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital."

As Big Pharma and most governments push for new rounds of boosters as well as mRNA iterations of vaccines for other diseases, it's imperative that more people start speaking out about their experiences. The longer the masses stay silent and pretend like nothing is wrong, the harder it will be to start down the road to recovery. The jabs need to be ceased immediately and that won't happen until more people speak up.