Elon Musk Reveals What REALLY Happened to the Hunter Biden Laptop Story
It's worse than we thought.
This is a long one that will likely not make it all the way into your inbox so you may have to click through to the Substack article itself. To those who cannot access Twitter, I will be doing a full analysis of this over the weekend. It’s pretty self-explanatory and very damning, but the thread is so long and has so many links and images, it would be challenging for me to transcribe for the handful who are blocked on Twitter. If need-be, view the thread in “incognito mode” on your browser. Here’s the article…
The debacle known as the 2020 election was at least partially derailed by media suppression and Big Tech censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in October that year. NY Post had published an article exposing much of what they found on the laptop that belonged to then-candidate Joe Biden's son. But it was three weeks before the election and the powers-that-be pounced.
Now, new Twitter owner Elon Musk is revealing what REALLY happened. He teased his reveal on Twitter, of course:
But then... nothing. 5pm came and went. After just over 20-minutes of silence, he announced they were double-checking some facts.
He ended up going well beyond 40-minutes, but eventually he delivered. Here's the drop...
Musk's reign at Twitter has been a mixed bag as both conservatives and leftists equally dismayed by his actions, depending on the hour. This move goes a long way to making conservatives trust him more, if not like him for it.
Now the real question for both Elon Musk, Big Tech, and the corporate media industrial complex is what is going to be done to prevent this from happening in the future?
Thank you for the work JD. You truly are one of the few trusted sources I have for breaking news. Much appreciated brother!!
One observation...Elon is a disrupter , much like Assange and Trump. Disrupters are like a strong wind in a stagnant area. To some they may be a cleansing force, for problems, issues and oppressive heat, dust, smog or haze. For others, that wind may represent a destructive force, destroying work, structures or systems.
To each "side" the force is something different, until it does a 180 and becomes the total opposite, to those two sides. Disruption is never constant, which means it is never going to always be seen, as a force of good. The disruptor, is on his/her own path, schedule and agenda...which may align with yours for a moment or two. That is where we are, with Musk.
For those lauding Musk (me included) for this and other recent moves...that have the left losing their SHE-IT...I caution you on crowning your next hero...matter of fact I caution you on crowning ANY hero. To do so, means you (the majority of) will refuse to question that disruptive hero, when they make that 180 turn and do something, that is not so good for your side.
For instance...Musk announced his Neuralink is nearing human trials. For many with brain/neurological issues, this is great news. For those who are fighting against an AI/Surveillance state, this is far from good news. Lets say, he get's things rolling and it shows great promise...much like the mRna research did decades ago. When pharma, tech and the government get ahold of it/tap into it, then what will you think. Musk will sell the tech, he is a business guy...money is what he is about...which is fine, as far as I'm concerned.
Him making money isn't the problem, it's people making him out to be an altruistic savior/hero, that is the issue.
Musk, like Trump, is blowing up the lib/left for his own amusement, ego and revenge...I would do the same thing and love every minute of watching them squirm and melt into beta puddles. But he IS NOT doing it for you...it just happens to align with what you agree with.
All that to say, enjoy the show, but refrain from crowning a hero...he has no such altruistic intentions. Twitter for him is all about a platform to launch his AI from and make money. Make no mistake, he will continue to sell your info and sensor you, based on HIS parameters...nothing has really changed here folks. Lastly he is a money elite and like all money elites, he has no idea who you are, past a number on the twitter tally board.
It will take a while to get through all of this, but ... THANK YOU, Elon ... you came through!!