It's amazing that some politicians are able to contradict themselves within the same sentence and still keep going as if they don't realize they're not making any sense. Trudeau is a master at it.
There is a coordinated campaign to paint the Canadian truckers and their supporters as “fringe.” It doesn’t matter how obvious it is that the masses support them and are opposed to the vaccine mandates. The gaslighters in government and propagandists in media have an agenda to push, and they’re not going to let the truth get in their way.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief statement about the protests happening in Ottawa for the last three days. He started by telling lies, injected some virtue signaling, then ended by telling more lies. [read more]
Newsom Spotted Maskless at NFL Game Despite Mandate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) joined other liberal politicians — all without masks on — Sunday at the NFL Championship game. While school kids are forced to mask up, Newsom joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and others in photos posted by former Laker Earvin “Magic” Johnson. [read more]
GOP Bill Would Require Abortionists to Report Suspected Trafficking Victims
Legislation proposed by Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina would require abortion providers to file a report with the National Human Trafficking Hotline if they suspect a patient at the clinic is a victim of human trafficking. [read more]
Chuck Schumer Seeks $1.5 Billion to Create an 'Interstate Gun Task Force'
On Sunday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer asked the federal government to provide a minimum of $1.5 billion to "help get illegal guns off the streets," per the New York Post. [read more]
The Truth Is Coming Out About Covid Deaths
Early on in the COVID pandemic, people suspected that the deaths attributed to the infection were exaggerated. There was plenty of evidence for this. For starters, hospitals were instructed and incentivized to mark any patient who had a positive COVID test and subsequently died within a certain time period as a COVID death. [read more]
Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Canadian Government, Supports Truck Convoy
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a dig at the Liberal government over the weekend, as he continues to show his support for the truckers who are protesting in Ottawa against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions. [read more]
Tulsi Gabbard Annihilates Joe Biden’s SCOTUS Process by Pointing out His Last Discriminatory Pick
Joe Biden promised to nominate a Black female to the Supreme Court when he was campaigning. The regime has indicated they intend to keep that promise by eliminating the vast majority of qualified Supreme Court Justice contenders based on the color of their skin and their sex. [read more]
DOJ Shows No Signs of Holding 2020 Election Fraudsters Accountable – Instead Going After Those Who Call out the Egregious Steal'
This past week there was shocking news across the country related to the 2020 Election. Yet, our DOJ and FBI have done nothing to date to hold criminals and fraudsters accountable for their actions in the 2020 Election steal. Last week, like every week since the 2020 Election, more and more evidence is being released showing the 2020 Election in this great country was stolen. [read more]
