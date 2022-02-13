Watch the interview on Rumble.

After doing over 350 interviews in my career, I rarely get shaken by a guest. That rare event occurred today when I interviewed Dr. Li-Meng Yan. She told me things from her various sources, many of which are in China with direct knowledge, that blew my mind. Is the CCP developing another bioweapon? The answer to that is almost certainly yes, but Dr. Yan went a step further. She explained that they are already unleashing one onto the world through the Olympic games in Beijing today.

Before I get into the details, it's important to understand that she and her sources are highly credible. There have been concerted efforts to discredit her, but her claims as far back as early 2020 have invariably been proven accurate. The powers-that-be attempted to debunk her claims that Covid-19 was developed in a lab. They tried to disprove what she's said all along, that Peter Daszak and Anthony Fauci had intimate knowledge of the gain-of-function research that was going on in Wuhan. They even tried to prove she was wrong about the inefficacy of the vaccines. All of her claims have been verified and she has been vindicated multiple times.

Her Bio

She is a PhD virologist, medical doctor, immunologist and independent coronavirus expert. She was educated at two top medical schools in China, Southern Medical University and Central South University. She was also Post-doctoral Fellow in the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). Because of her extensive professional network and scientific evidence, Dr. Yan has the distinction of being the only Chinese insider in the west with firsthand knowledge about the true nature of the virus as well as the Communist Chinese Party’s deceptive methods used to disguise their international bioweapons research.

Her revelations since January 19, 2020 have forced the CCP to change its strategy on the origin of SARS2 and saved many lives as a result.

Since escaping from Hong Kong on April 28, 2020, she has been interviewed four times by the FBI, including an FBI virologist, and each time she has been deemed credible. Dr. Yan had spent five years researching influenza vaccines when, in January, 2020, she was asked to investigate the ‘Wuhan Pneumonia’ that was sweeping that city. With that she became one of the first scientists outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology to analyze SARS-CoV-2. From her WHO H5 Reference Lab at HKU, she determined conclusively that the virus was engineered in the lab to be an unrestricted bioweapon. She also determined through her investigation that the spread of the virus in Wuhan was not the result of a “lab leak.”

Recognizing the great danger posed by the virus and the CCP plot to cover up its nefarious activities, Dr. Yan fled to the United States to reveal the truth to the world. Since coming to America, Dr. Yan has been the primary author of three research reports detailing the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2. Her other accomplishments include a patent-pending universal influenza vaccine as well as highly recommended articles on SARS-CoV-2 in Nature and The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Dr. Yan has attracted worldwide media attention, being interviewed by major news outlets in India, Spain, Japan, Italy and across Asia. Examples include: The Washington Post, FOX NEWS, NEWSMAX, The John Bachelor Show, The Daily Mail, Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Newsweek, New York Post and ITV in the UK.

Her Bombshell

The first couple of segments of our interview detailed the ways the Chinese Communist Party and other bad actors have used Covid-19 as a bioweapon. These are claims that she has detailed before, but she went into aspects of the story that were extremely compelling, including the fact that the CCP has used everyone, including her husband, to try to bring her out of hiding and take her back to China.

But it was near the middle of the interview that she blew my mind. According to Dr. Yan, CCP studied different hemorrhagic fever viruses including Lassa, Marburg, hantavirus, which all share the same drug target CD38 in the disease. Her sources show that the CCP is fully prepared to release such bioweapon viruses during the Winter Olympic. She cannot confirm what virus it is without having the viral genome.

This new disease may be a form of viral Hemorrhagic Fever that has a much higher fatality rate than Covid-19. According to Dr. Yan, cases of the disease may have been seen throughout China and just this week it popped up in the United Kingdom.

According to UPI:

Health authorities said they have diagnosed two cases of a viral hemorrhagic fever in Britain, and possibly a third -- marking the first time the illness has been seen in the country in over a decade. Officials said the cases of Lassa fever involve members of the same family and are linked to recent travel to western Africa, where the illness is endemic. Two of the cases are conclusive and the third hasn't been confirmed yet. Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness and infection usually occurs through food or household items contaminated with urine or feces from rats who are carrying the virus. Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever and fatigue -- and in more severe cases, bleeding in the mouth, trouble breathing and low blood pressure. Most people who contract Lassa fever don't develop any symptoms and it's fatal in only about 1% of cases. The new cases are the first in Britain since 2009.

The problem with this report is that the disease may not be standard Lassa fever, but possibly something new that was created through gain-of-function research. Dr. Yan has not confirmed this, but based on sources and evidence, Lassa is one of the bioweapons they prepared to launch attacks during or after Winter Olympics.

She noted that CCP military scientists worked with Liberia to study Ebola in 2014. They also sent six groups of scientists to Sierra Leone to study Lassa viruses, most recently in 2020. The west Africa studies by the CCP can help people understand their military-civil fusion and bioweapon program.

If she is correct, and all of her predictions have been proven accurate so far, this could mark the beginning of very troubling times in the world. Covid-19, while dangerous to the elderly with the earlier variants, seems to be rapidly fading. Governments around the world are lifting restrictions (though some, such as Canada, France, Australia, and the United States, continue to head in the other direction). It seems like the perfect time for the CCP, with the Olympics in Beijing, to spread a new bioweapon.

According to Dr. Yan, there is already a cure and the CCP is in the process of procuring as much of it as possible. It is a Johnson & Johnson drug called Darzalex (daratumumab). According to Cancer.org, the drug is currently used to treat multiple myeloma, but Dr. Yan said the CCP discovered it is effective against their new bioweapon as well.

Stay frosty, folks. The CCP has their sights set on world domination. Unleashing a dangerous disease and cornering the market on the cure may be their fast path to achieving their goals.

