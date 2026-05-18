The most popular gospel in America right now is not the one preached by Paul, James, or Jesus Christ. It is a quieter, gentler, more marketable version. One in which God loves you exactly as you are, expects very little of you, and would never dream of asking you to change. It fills auditoriums. It tops Christian publishing charts. It plays on the worship station in your car. And it is condemning people with a smile on their faces and a coffee in their hands.

The conversation about this problem usually gets stuck on the most visible example: the openly affirming church. The mainline denomination that decided Scripture was negotiable on sexuality. The pride flag flying from the steeple. That story is real, and the data tells it without ambiguity.

Those denominations are emptying out at a pace unmatched anywhere else in American religious life. The Spirit of God does not bless what He has called sin, and the verdict is being delivered in real time, one closed sanctuary at a time.

But if that is the only version of this conversation Christians are willing to have, we are letting most of the problem walk past us.

The harder case is the church down the street. The one that still says the right things on Sunday. The one that would never put a rainbow on the building. The one that preaches grace every single week and somehow never gets around to repentance. The one whose altar call invites you to “accept Jesus into your heart” but never asks you to count the cost. The one that quotes John 3:16 forty times a year and Luke 9:23 not once.

That church is not “woke.” It is doing something arguably more dangerous, because the people in it think they are safe.

James saw this coming two thousand years ago. “Shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.” He was not writing to pagans. He was writing to the church. He was writing to people who had said the right prayer, who knew the right vocabulary, who could find their seat on Sunday, and whose lives showed no evidence that any of it had taken root.

James does not contradict Paul. He finishes the sentence Paul started. Saving faith is the kind of faith that produces a changed life. Faith that produces nothing produced nothing because it was nothing.

The modern American church has spent so much energy guarding against the heresy of works-righteousness that it has fallen straight into the opposite ditch. A faith so disembodied it leaves no fingerprints on the believer’s life. We are so afraid of telling a man he must earn his salvation that we have stopped telling him salvation will change him. We have made grace a transaction completed in a single moment of intellectual assent and then disconnected it from the rest of his existence, as if the cross paid for his sins on Friday and left his Monday entirely alone.

That is not the grace the Bible describes. According to Titus, the grace of God that brings salvation “teaches us to deny ungodliness and worldly lusts.”

Grace teaches. It is not a permission slip. It is a master who has bought you out of slavery and now intends to remake you in the image of His Son. The grace that does not change how a man lives is not the grace of Calvary. It is something a publisher invented to sell more books.

And then there is the verse the inclusive church cannot preach.

“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.”

Few. Jesus said few. Not most. Not a comfortable majority. Not “everyone who basically tries.” Few. He said it Himself, in His own sermon, with His own mouth, and the modern church has spent two generations trying to find a way around it.

Because if Christ meant what He said, then the warm assurance offered to the average American churchgoer is not assurance at all. It is presumption. And presumption is not a small sin. It is the sin of the men in Matthew 7:22 who came before Christ saying “Lord, Lord” with their resumes in hand, and to whom He said, “I never knew you.”

Read the rest of the passage. The narrow gate teaching does not stand alone. Verses 15 through 23 are a single thought, and they are devastating to the cheap-grace gospel. Christ warns about false prophets first. Then He warns that not everyone who calls Him Lord will enter the kingdom. Then He describes men who prophesied, cast out demons, and did many wonderful works in His name, and were sent away because He never knew them.

The Sermon on the Mount ends with a warning that religious activity, religious vocabulary, and religious confidence are not the same as belonging to Christ. The fruit is the test. Always the fruit.

A church that cannot preach Matthew 7:13-23 has stopped being a church that can save anyone, because it has lost the ability to tell its own people the most important thing about themselves.

We have to be careful here, because there is a counterfeit version of this argument that does real damage. None of this is a call to legalism. None of this is a call to a Christianity of constant fear, where the believer wakes up every morning wondering whether yesterday’s sins disqualified him.

The Gospel is genuinely Good News. The blood of Christ genuinely covers sinners. The thief on the cross genuinely went to paradise that day with nothing in his hands. All of that is true and must remain true on every page of every sermon.

But the thief on the cross repented. He rebuked the other thief. He confessed Christ as Lord while the world was mocking Him. His “works” were a few words from a dying man with no time to do anything else, and they were exactly the works James was talking about. They were the visible fingerprint of an invisible faith. Whatever else can be said about that moment, the thief did not approach Christ saying, “I am fine as I am, accept me on my terms.” He approached saying, “I am justly condemned, remember me in Thy kingdom.”

That is the gate. It is narrow not because God is stingy but because pride cannot fit through it. The man who insists on entering as he is, unchanged, unrepentant, on his own authority, will find the opening too small for the version of himself he refuses to leave behind. The man who comes the way the thief came, with empty hands and a confession on his lips, finds the gate open and Christ on the other side of it.

The Gospel is the most amazingly inclusive message in human history. Every tribe. Every tongue. Every nation. Every kind of sinner welcome at the foot of the cross. The welcome is real and it is for everyone. But the welcome comes with a condition that Christ Himself set, and no pastor and no denomination and no bestselling author has the authority to remove it: repent and believe. Strip out the repent and you have not made the Gospel more inclusive. You have made it something else entirely. You have made it sentimentality with a steeple.

So here are three tests a church can put to itself, and a believer can put to himself, before this generation of churchgoers stands before Christ and discovers what He meant by few.

When was the last time your church preached on hell, and did the preacher mean it? Not as a metaphor. Not as a state of mind. Not as separation-from-God language carefully sanded down so as not to offend. Hell as Christ described it. A real place, a real judgment, a real eternity. If the answer is “I cannot remember,” that is itself the answer.

When was the last time a member’s life had to actually change after he joined, and did the church have the courage to say so? Membership in the body of Christ is not a customer loyalty program. The early church baptized people out of their old lives and into a new one, and the transition was visible enough that the Roman world noticed and was scandalized by it. If joining your church looks indistinguishable from joining a gym, the church has a problem the gym does not.

When someone in obvious, unrepentant sin asks to be a member or to take communion, what does the church do? This is the test that exposes everything else. The answer reveals whether the gate at your church is the one Christ described or the one He warned about. There is no neutral position here. Every church answers this question, whether explicitly or by quiet practice, and the answer it gives shapes every soul that walks through the doors.

The narrow gate is narrow. But it is open. Christ does not turn away the sinner who comes in repentance. He turns away the religious who come without it. That distinction is the entire pastoral burden of the New Testament, and it is the distinction the modern church has lost the ability to make.

The most loving thing a pastor can do is tell his people the truth about the gate. Not because the truth is harsh, but because the alternative is letting them walk the broad way thinking it leads home. There is no kindness in confirming a man’s false assurance. There is no compassion in selling him a faith that costs him nothing and saves him from nothing. There is no love in handing him a Gospel his grandfather would not have recognized and his Savior never preached.

The bestselling gospel in America right now is faith without works, grace without repentance, a wide gate with a worship band playing in front of it. It fills buildings. It moves merchandise. It sounds wonderful on a Sunday morning when the lights are dim and the music is soft and nobody is asking any hard questions.

It is also, by the testimony of James, dead. And by the testimony of Christ, it leads to destruction.

The church that loves its people enough to say so out loud is the church that will have anyone left to disciple when the cultural weather turns. The rest are running an entertainment business with a steeple on the roof, and they will discover what they were running on the day the music stops.

Few, Christ said. Few find it.

He was not exaggerating. He never does.