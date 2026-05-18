JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
19h

This is exactly what I needed to hear today. Thank you, Mr. Rucker.

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Don's avatar
Don
19h

I needed to hear this - well done.

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