Update: The Tweet is back. Free speech victory? Glitch? Mistake? Or is Twitter feeling the heat for censoring the truth? It's conspicuous that Twitter reacted in less than an hour after the massive backlash from those who appreciate scientific facts.

Original Story:

The truth hurts — literally — when it comes to Covid-19 "vaccines."

Unfortunately, expressing the truth is verboten on Big Tech platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Google. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo learned that the hard way after he posted a factoid to justify his recommendation against young men getting the jabs.

On Friday, he Tweeted, "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth."

Dr. Ladapo and Governor Ron DeSantis may not be silent, but they can be silenced on the platforms that are controlled by the globalist elite cabal that wants to jab every man, woman, and child on earth as many times as possible. The Tweet was removed.

Since Twitter is so adamant about keeping the truth hidden, this is a perfect opportunity to turn this into a Streisand Effect moment. Below is the press release Twitter desperately wants censored that includes links to the analysis and the guidance:

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo Issues New mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines. The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety. This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks. As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision. “Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.” The analysis can be found here. The guidance can be found here.

They used to say, "Follow the science!" Now, the minions of Big Pharma are dead set on burying the science so they can push The Great Reset agenda. Sadly, far too many Americans still have no idea.