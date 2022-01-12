Big Tech hates us. That’s why we’ve moved our NOQ Report newsletter to Substack. The site itself is cruising along, but after a third cancellation by an email provider, we’ve moved here. Read all the details.

“Who is Ray Epps?” Senator Ted Cruz asked Executive Assistant Director for the FBI’s National Security Branch Jill Sanborn during Senate hearings today. [read more]

An American Airlines passenger on Tuesday stormed the cockpit during boarding and tried to jump out the window. According to ABC’s transportation reporter, “During boarding, an American Airlines passenger charged down the jetway and onto the aircraft. The man entered the open cockpit and damaged the flight controls. A pilot in the cockpit tried to stop him and then the man tried to jump out the open cockpit window. The aircraft is damaged and remains at the gate.” [read more]

There are certain doctors who are blowing the whistle on the ways our government has handled Covid-19. It seems that the only advice coming out of DC or otherwise is to get vaccinated. Any treatments or preventative measures are either ignored or outright discouraged. Everyone remembers the false notion that Ivermectin is just a “horse dewormer” despite the fact that it has been used by humans since long before Covid-19 ever existed. [read more]

Senators heard from top Biden administration officials Tuesday about the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the omicron variant rages amid a shortage of tests for the disease. [read more]

A federal agency debuted a new system on Tuesday designed to record and store the information of federal employees who requested religious exemptions from the Biden administration’s federal jab mandate. [read more]

House Oversight Committee Republicans released emails showing American public health officials – including National Institutes of Health leaders Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins – downplaying COVID-19 potentially having a lab origin despite internal conference calls concluding the theory was viable. [read more]

Speaking in Atlanta, President Joe Biden says that he is tired of the status quo in America. He said that he supports changing any rules necessary to force through partisan legislation. Specifically, he was referring to the move to federalize elections. [read more]

Joe Biden gave a speech Tuesday in Georgia about “voting rights” but was strangely rebuffed by Stacey Abrams (the most well-known sore loser in the Democratic Party after Hillary Clinton) and other leftist “voting rights” activists. Abrams’ absence was particularly noteworthy as she’s once again running for governor in the state. [read more]

