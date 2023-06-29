Fewer Than One in Seven House Republicans Have a Good Liberty Score Grade
If you think the Republican Party is going to save us, you need to pay more attention to what the GOP has become.
RINOs, NeoCons, and puppets of the UniParty Swamp dominate the Republican Party on Capitol Hill. This isn't new and it isn't likely to change anytime soon, but it's still startling to see how bad the GOP has gotten.
Even more shocking is how few Republican voters realize they keep electing people who are working against their best interests, the nation, and the so-called Republican platform.
Steve Deace from The Blaze put some names to the few good ones in Congress. By his tally, only 30 out of 222 House Republicans have a 90% score on Conservative Review's Liberty Score:
There are currently just 30 out of 222 House Republicans who have a 90% (A-grade) or higher Liberty Score via Conservative Review:
Biggs
Bishop
Boebert
Buck
Burchett
Cloud
Clyde
Davidson
Donalds
Duncan
Gohmert
Good
Gooden
Gosar
Greene
Herrell
Hice
Jordan
Mann
Massie
McClintock
Miller
Mooney
Moore
Nehls
Norman
Rosendale
Roy
Steube
Tiffany
On the other hand, 93/222 House Republicans currently have a Liberty Score under 70% (D/F-grade).
In other words, there are three times more terrible Republicans currently in the House then there are excellent ones.
Those who think we're going to elect our way out of the current messes in this country get two things wrong. First, the rigged elections mean even many of the Republicans who are allowed to win are actually just stooges for the UniParty Swamp. Second, until there are actual conservatives and America First patriots in control of the party itself, it's just going to be a lesser-of-two-evils scenario at best.
In some scenarios, the Republicans actually advance the machinations of the Globalist Elite Cabal faster than the Democrats. The Senate GOP is even worse than the House.
We have to stop thinking along the lines of Republican versus Democrat. That should be a very loose guideline to cover the basics, but we need to do much better than that with our discernment. This is why I've said for years that the primary elections are exponentially more important than the general elections. If we keep sending RINOs to the halls of government, we're just empowering the UniParty Swamp. We need patriots who actually love this nation and work for the people to be our representatives.
As I previously stated on a different Substack post with additional details:
The [system] is so completely broken. There currently is no effective speedy way out of this mess we find ourselves in.
It took Soros et al 50-60 years to infiltrate our political systems. We cannot do it in one year. Trump getting back in will help but he must use the military to undo it all. Arresting those currently in power would be a start.
We need a new Declaration of Independence which releases us from their slavery.
We have to start over with government. We need to eliminate the Fourth Branch of Government in its entirety. The Office of the President needs to be abolished including the FBI, IRS, DOJ, DOD & FEMA. All departments, agencies, commissions, all positions which have not sworn oaths and allegiance to the Constitution must be removed. No exceptions.
Term limits is a must. No benefits given to those who are elected in DC shall be granted unless we allow it. No voting machines allowed. Strict guidelines for voting including counting. No bullying allowed at the voting centers.
Police policy must change to protect We The People not the politicians. All who serve must bear allegiance to the Constitution. Any shenanigans will be fully investigated and punished properly.
We must exit the UN & destroy the UN headquarters in NYC.
We must exit the WHO. All those involved in any WEF, IMF, CFR etc. must be charged with treason, theft, sedition, bribery, child trafficking and/or other related criminal activities. All of SCOTUS, judges, prosecutors, AGs, congressmen may all be in on it. Certainly the president and his vp must be arrested as well.
ALL laws passed since 1877 must be removed from the books. Period. Everything that’s been passed in Congress since then has NOT BEEN for the People.
We will never get our Country back unless these things take place.
AND we must revamp the monetary system . . . Gold backed money only.
One more thing: no one should have to pay to live on Earth. God set it up so we would have everything we needed. We need to get back to Nature, Home Remedies & Love of ourselves, family and each other.
🙏🏼
Suzie
I will be watching this like a hawk. Happy to see Rep.Mann from KS make the list but the fact that LaTurner from my district did not is disturbing and he will be notified as such. Fairly happy with Dr. Marshall but he could do better. I have talked to him via email before and am going to dig in to both of them here in the next week. There is NO excuse for a solidly red state like KS not to have everyone supporting what matters.