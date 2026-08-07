These are the notes I’m using on today’s episode of “The JD Rucker Show“. I thought I would share them with you all because they open up some provoking thoughts for the weekend.

The American honeymoon with artificial intelligence is over, and the numbers make the divorce official. The new Bentley University-Gallup survey finds 39 percent of Americans now believe AI does more harm than good, up from 31 percent just a year ago, while a mere 9 percent believe the opposite. A separate Athena Insights poll found Americans nearly three times more likely to be concerned than excited about AI’s growing role in society. The people, it turns out, have functioning instincts.

But instincts only get you so far. Ask the average American to name the dangers of AI and you will get the same five answers, the ones that dominate cable segments and congressional hearings. Those five are real. They are also the shallow end of the pool. The deeper threats are the ones almost nobody is naming, because they do not make for good television and because the companies building them have no incentive to advertise.

Scripture gives us the operating principle for moments exactly like this one, when a powerful new thing arrives wrapped in promises:

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

So let us prove all things. Here are fifteen ways AI threatens America. If you have heard of the first five, congratulations, you watch the news. It is the other ten that should keep you up at night.

The Five Most Already Know

1. Your Job

This is the fear with the broadest reach, and for good reason. Nearly eight in ten Americans, 79 percent, now say AI will reduce the number of U.S. jobs over the next decade, up from 73 percent a year ago. The disruption is no longer theoretical. White-collar work that once required a decade of training is being compressed into a prompt window, and the executives doing the compressing are remarkably candid about it when they think shareholders are the only ones listening.

2. Deepfakes and the Death of Proof

For all of human history, seeing was believing. That era is closing. Deepfake-as-a-service platforms now sell their wares for as little as five dollars, with fully synthetic identities available for fifteen, and one analysis of over a billion customer calls found deepfake-driven fraud surged 1,300 percent year over year. When any video can be fabricated, every video becomes deniable. The guilty will love this new world far more than the innocent.

3. Your Privacy

Americans have made peace, grudgingly, with being tracked online (well, some have, though not me nor most of you). They have not made peace with what comes next. Roughly seven in ten Americans predict AI will make their personal information less secure, while just 3 percent expect the opposite. Every conversation with a chatbot, every document uploaded for a summary, every photo processed for a filter is training data for systems owned by people you have never met and will never be able to vote out of office.

4. Scams at Industrial Scale

The grandmother who gets a phone call from a grandchild in trouble, in the grandchild’s own voice, begging for wire-transferred bail money, is no longer a hypothetical. Voice cloning requires seconds of sample audio, and the family emergency scam has been upgraded from a clumsy script read by a stranger to a perfect imitation of someone you love. The elderly, already the favorite target of fraudsters, are now facing con artists with superpowers.

5. What It Is Doing to Children

Parents sense this one even when they cannot articulate it. Polling shows Americans believe, by a wide margin, that the government is not doing enough to address AI’s effects on children and young people. Kids are doing homework they did not write, having conversations with entities that do not exist, and forming their picture of reality through machines optimized for engagement rather than truth. We ran this experiment once already with social media. The results are in, and we are running it again anyway, at higher stakes.

The Ten Most Have Not Been Told About

6. The Atrophy of the American Mind

Here is the threat that requires no malice, no bad actor, no dystopian plot. It only requires convenience. When a machine writes your emails, summarizes your reading, and reasons through your problems, the mental muscles that once did those jobs begin to weaken, the same way legs weaken when a man stops walking. A generation that outsources its thinking will eventually be unable to audit the machine doing the thinking for it. That is not a workforce problem. That is a self-governance problem, because a republic run by people who cannot reason independently is a republic in name only.

7. Artificial Companions for a Lonely Nation

America was already suffering an epidemic of loneliness before Silicon Valley decided to monetize it. AI companions, always agreeable, always available, never demanding sacrifice or repentance or forgiveness, are being marketed to the isolated as a substitute for the friction of real human love. A machine girlfriend never challenges you to become a better man. That is precisely the product’s appeal, and precisely its poison. Marriage and community are hard because they are supposed to be hard. The counterfeit removes the difficulty by removing the humanity.

8. AI in the Pulpit

Pastors are quietly using chatbots to write sermons, and congregations mostly do not know. Set aside the dishonesty for a moment and consider the deeper problem. A sermon is supposed to be the fruit of a shepherd wrestling with the Word of God on behalf of his flock. When the wrestling is outsourced to a language model trained on the entire internet, including every heresy ever posted to it, what arrives on Sunday morning is not preaching. It is content. The famine described by the prophet Amos was not a famine of bread but of hearing the words of the Lord, and a church fed by machines may find itself well supplied with words and starving all the same.

9. Censorship With a Friendly Face

The old censorship deleted your post. The new censorship never lets the idea reach you at all. Six in ten American adults now read the AI-generated summaries at the top of their search results, which means a machine is deciding, for the majority of the country, which facts constitute the answer. Add the “safety” filters baked into every major model, calibrated by companies with well-documented ideological leanings, and you have an information environment where dissent is not banned. It is simply never surfaced. You cannot fight a gatekeeper you cannot see.

10. The Sawed-Off Career Ladder

Everyone discusses AI taking jobs. Almost nobody discusses which jobs go first. It is the entry-level work, the junior analyst roles, the first-year associate tasks, the apprenticeship-grade assignments where every profession has always trained its next generation. Remove the bottom rungs and the ladder still looks intact from a distance, but no one new can climb it. The class of young Americans graduating today may be the first in history to find that the door to professional life was closed by the very technology their elders called progress. Young adults appear to sense this, with nearly half of those aged 18 to 29 now saying AI does more harm than good, the sharpest increase of any age group.

11. Five Companies Becoming the Operating System of Civilization

Name another moment in American history when a handful of private firms controlled the primary tool of thought, commerce, communication, and record-keeping simultaneously. You cannot, because there has never been one. The railroads controlled transport. Standard Oil controlled energy. The AI giants are positioning themselves to control cognition itself, the layer through which every other activity flows. Antitrust law was written for monopolies over things. We have no legal vocabulary for a monopoly over thinking, and the men building it are counting on that.

12. A Surveillance State Built on Commercial Foundations

The Founders wrote the Fourth Amendment to restrain the government. They did not anticipate a world where the government would not need to conduct surveillance because private companies would do it voluntarily and sell the results. AI does not just collect data. It interprets it, inferring your health, your politics, your faith, and your associations from patterns you did not know you were leaving behind. Every authoritarian regime in history was limited by manpower, by how many watchers it could employ. AI removes the limit. The infrastructure of total observation is being assembled in plain sight, justified at every step by convenience and commerce.

13. The Grid Cannot Carry the Weight

The data centers powering AI consume electricity on the scale of entire cities, and they are multiplying faster than the nation’s generating capacity. America’s grid was already aging, already strained, already vulnerable to weather and sabotage. Now it must also feed an industry whose appetite doubles on a schedule measured in months. When the margin between supply and demand narrows, guess whose power gets curtailed first in a crisis. Hint: it will not be the server farms with billion-dollar contracts. Families should understand that the AI boom is being financed, in part, with the reliability of their own light switch.

14. Crime at Machine Speed

Defense always lags offense, and AI has handed offense a jet engine. Attackers are now using generative AI to craft real-time impersonations for phishing and fraud, and analysts project that by 2027 roughly 17 percent of all cyberattacks will leverage AI in some form, from cloned voices to automated code injection. Hospitals, water systems, banks, and county election offices are defended by understaffed IT departments facing adversaries who can now probe a million doors per hour. The question is not whether critical systems will be breached. It is which ones, and how long the lights stay off when it happens.

15. The Temptation to Build a God

Listen to how the industry’s own leaders talk when the cameras are friendly. They speak of creating superintelligence, of machines that will answer every question and solve every problem, of a coming intelligence that will remake the world. This is not the language of engineering. It is the language of worship, and it is coming from men with hundreds of billions of dollars and no discernible fear of God. Humanity has attempted this project before, on a plain in Shinar, gathering its genius to build its way to heaven. The Lord’s response to Babel was not admiration. A civilization that sets out to manufacture an all-knowing power to which it will submit its decisions has not escaped religion. It has merely chosen a god that its makers believe they can own, which is the oldest and most dangerous idolatry there is.

Prove All Things

None of this is an argument for smashing the machines. Some of these tools will do genuine good, and Christians are not called to panic. We are called to discernment, to testing what we are handed rather than swallowing it, and to holding fast only to what survives the test. The polling shows Americans have begun to test. The task now is to test all of it, including the ten threats the evening news has not gotten around to mentioning, because the most dangerous thing about artificial intelligence was never the robot from the movies. It is the slow, comfortable, unexamined surrender of the faculties, the institutions, and the liberties that a free people cannot afford to lose.

Watch the show today or catch episodes live, Monday through Friday at noon Pacific.