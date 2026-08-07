JD Rucker

JD Rucker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
1d

Man, this is an article that needs front page circulation across the entire western hemisphere! Leadership here in Alberta is trying to convince Albertans AI is God’s gift to the future!! Meta has already greased enough palms (and brains) in Alberta to start construction of one of the world’s biggest AI Centres!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
1d

Well said. Thank you, JD. I appreciate your article. One of my favorite lines is: “Antitrust law was written for monopolies over things. We have no legal vocabulary for a monopoly over thinking, and the men building it are counting on that.” This trend has affected not just technology, but nearly every sector of our economy—even before COVID.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture