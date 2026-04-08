JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Duties's avatar
Duties
Apr 8

Who are we helping to protect Europe from? Russia is no longer the big bad Soviet Union. They can’t even defeat Ukraine. We should leave NATO immediately and while we’re at it, send an eviction notice to the UN and all the fraudsters there.

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
Apr 8

Being denied use of our own forwarding bases is a slap in the face to Americans and our response should be a withdrawal of forces. EU/NATO countries can defend itself and can absorb the cost, manpower, and resources without our help and money.

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