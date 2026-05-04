It is the strange privilege of this generation to live through the apocalypse five different times before breakfast. Open any browser tab. Aliens are about to be disclosed. Artificial intelligence will either save humanity or extinguish it by Tuesday. The climate has eight years left, then six, then four, then fifty, then eight again. A novel pathogen is one bat-sneeze away from collapsing civilization. And a coalition of well-meaning clergy is preparing the world for a unified spiritual future where, conveniently, no one has to repent of anything in particular.

No prior generation has been fed this many endings simultaneously. That is not an accident. It is a feature.

The prophet Daniel was told something curious about the time of the end. The angel did not warn him about ignorance. He warned him about its opposite: “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased” (Daniel 12:4). The end-times signature is not a darkening of information but a flood of it, and a generation drowning in the current. Knowledge increases. Wisdom does not. And in that gap, counterfeits flourish.

To be clear, even counterfeits can be part of the actual end times. I would be remiss to say that AI, for example, will not be a tool of the Principalities and Powers to deceive and control us in the end. But there’s a difference between recognizing the components and adhering to the fearmongering of each individual incident. We have the Bible and the prophecies therein to let us see things for how they really are.

In other words, do not fear the elements that are forming around us. For when the events of prophecy truly begin, those who have studied will not have any doubt.

The Cosmic Counterfeit

In February 2026, President Trump directed the Pentagon to begin releasing government files related to UFOs, UAPs, and “alien and extraterrestrial life.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the Pentagon would comply. Congress folded three separate UAP transparency provisions into the FY2026 NDAA. NASA continues to fund astrobiology research with announcements of “potential biosignatures” timed for maximum cultural penetration. Hollywood is preparing a Spielberg film titled “Disclosure Day.” Even Barack Obama showed up on a podcast to opine that aliens are probably real.

The merger of UFO disclosure and astrobiology is the cleanest counterfeit on the menu, because it strikes directly at Genesis. The Bible opens with a claim that man was made uniquely in the image of God, on a planet uniquely prepared for him, in a cosmos uniquely declaring God’s glory. Every “we are not alone” headline is a quiet renegotiation of that claim. The implication is never spoken aloud, but it does not need to be. If life is everywhere, then man is nothing special. If man is nothing special, then the Incarnation is provincial mythology. And if the Incarnation is mythology, then the Cross is theater.

Scripture is not silent on what often appears in our skies. Paul wrote that we wrestle “against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” The intelligences behind these phenomena are not new arrivals from Zeta Reticuli. They are old, fallen, and patient. The disclosure narrative is preparing the world to receive a deception that requires an alternative origin story for humanity, and the groundwork is being laid in congressional hearings while believers argue about whether to take it seriously.

The Machine Counterfeit

Silicon Valley no longer pretends its language is secular. The men building artificial intelligence speak openly in religious cadences about “alignment,” “sentience,” “the singularity,” and the moral obligations of machines. Doom-prophets warn of extinction. Utopians promise paradise. Both demand the same thing: that humanity submit to a global governance regime competent enough to manage the new god being summoned in their data centers.

The image of the beast described in Revelation 13 is no longer a metaphor strained to fit modern technology. It is a product roadmap. Whether the final fulfillment is years or decades away, the architecture is unmistakable. A speaking image. A system that integrates commerce, identity, and surveillance. A demand for worship that disguises itself as safety. Paul’s warning fits with surgical precision: “Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ” (Colossians 2:8).

The deception in the Machine Counterfeit is not that AI exists. It is that the fear and worship surrounding it are being manufactured to produce a population that will accept any authority claiming to keep the machine on a leash. The chains being forged for the artificial intelligence are the same chains being forged for the people who fear it.

The Carbon Counterfeit

Climate eschatology is the oldest of the five, and the most theologically transparent once you look at it directly. It has original sin, which is carbon. It has indulgences, which are credits. It has a priesthood, which convenes annually at COP. It has sacraments, which include electric vehicles and meatless Mondays. It has heretics, who must be deplatformed. And it has an apocalypse, which is always exactly twelve years away, regardless of which year you ask.

Scripture does teach a coming judgment of the earth. Peter wrote of a heavens and earth reserved unto fire. The judgment is real. The Carbon Counterfeit borrows the structure and inverts the source. Man, not God, is the one making it happen. Man, not God, is the one doing the judging. And the salvation offered is not repentance and faith but compliance with a global regulatory regime that conveniently tracks every transaction, every kilowatt, and every kilometer traveled.

Isaiah’s words land hard on the engineers of this counterfeit: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” A civilization that cannot define a woman has assigned itself the task of regulating the atmosphere.

The Plague Counterfeit

The World Health Organization adopted the Pandemic Agreement on May 20, 2025, after three years of negotiation. American negotiators were absent from the final round, and the United States is on track to formally exit the WHO in 2026, but the architecture stands regardless. “Disease X,” a designation the WHO has used since 2015 for an as-yet-unknown future pandemic agent, now serves as permanent justification for surveillance, mRNA platform expansion, and a global response framework that activates the moment a sufficiently scary pathogen is announced.

COVID was the dress rehearsal. The world learned that populations could be locked down, churches could be closed, livelihoods could be terminated, and dissenting physicians could be silenced. It also learned that injections could be mandated, passports could be issued, and the unvaccinated could be marked for exclusion from ordinary economic life. None of that infrastructure has been dismantled. It has been institutionalized.

Revelation describes plagues that genuinely come from the hand of God in judgment. The Plague Counterfeit substitutes manufactured fear and pharmaceutical salvation for the real thing. The man-made plague has a man-made solution, and the solution always requires you to surrender something. First privacy. Then mobility. Eventually, the shape of your soul.

The Ecumenical Counterfeit

The most dangerous counterfeit is the one that walks into the sanctuary unchallenged.

The Abrahamic Family House opened in Abu Dhabi in February 2023. A mosque, a church, and a synagogue stand on the same plinth, designed by the same architect, funded by the same Gulf government, framed as a “physical manifestation” of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in 2019. The complex hosts interfaith dialogue programs, ethics curricula, and global youth ambassador initiatives. Its defenders insist no one is trying to merge the faiths. They are merely promoting “shared values.”

That is precisely the point. The merger does not need to be theological. It needs to be sociological. If the public can be conditioned to view all faiths as equally valid expressions of the same general reverence, the unique claims of Jesus Christ become offensive by definition. The man who insists that Christ alone is the way, the truth, and the life is no longer disagreeing. He is disturbing the peace of a global fraternity that has decided exclusivity is hate.

This is the counterfeit that offers the world a “common sense” creation story and a “common sense” eschatology. The creation story is vague monotheism softened by evolutionary materialism, a higher power who started everything and stepped back. The eschatology is even simpler: love wins, we all figure it out together, and judgment is for fundamentalists. John saw exactly this kind of religion in Revelation 17, riding the beast, dressed in scarlet, holding a golden cup full of abominations. The harlot is not a future figure. Her bridal preparations are well underway.

One Author Behind Them All

The five counterfeits look unrelated only if you study them in isolation. Step back, and the pattern is unmistakable. Each one names a threat. Each one defines salvation as submission to a global authority. Each one delegitimizes any local, traditional, Biblical resistance. And each one trains the population to see Christians who will not bow as the obstacle to humanity’s survival.

Paul was specific about what is coming. He warned of a working “with all power and signs and lying wonders, and with all deceivability of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie” (2 Thessalonians 2:9-11). The strong delusion is singular in Paul’s grammar but plural in its execution. It is not one lie. It is an ecosystem.

Knowledge increases. Men run to and fro. Five apocalypses compete for attention while the real one approaches in silence. The Christian who recognizes the pattern is the Christian the system cannot move, because he has already named the author and refused to bow to the script.

Jude offered the only sane response to a moment like this one: “But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.” Five endings will be pitched to you this week. Only one is real, and far too few are discussing it properly. Hold fast to the One who wrote it.

As many of you know, I work with multiple conservative news aggregators. I will continue this, but it has become necessary to have one aggregator that is run exclusively by me. Being part of aggregators where I control 50% of the content means some get an inaccurate picture of what I actually believe. This is why I have launched jdrucker.com as the only aggregator that is exclusively content that I curate. Please visit it continuously as I will be updating it throughout the day, every day, with breaking new and imperative perspectives. God Bless you!