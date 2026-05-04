JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
2d

Here’s the record straight:

All paths do NOT lead to God.

There is only one Mediator between God and men — the man Christ Jesus (1 Timothy 2:5). The ecumenical “all religions are equal” push is the harlot system preparing the way (Revelation 17). Your rejection of it is correct.

UFOs / UAPs are not benevolent aliens from another star.

They are either man-made technology or spiritual deception (principalities and powers in high places — Ephesians 6:12). The “disclosure” push is part of the strong delusion, offering a counterfeit origin story to undermine Genesis. You’re right to see through it.

There is no climate doom that escapes the Father’s control.

The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof (Psalm 24:1). He sets the boundaries of the seas, commands the weather, and holds the climate in His hands. The carbon eschatology is a counterfeit religion with its own false priests and indulgences. The Father controls everything — not man.

Engineered plagues can be avoided or mitigated by calling on the High Priest.

The same Melchizedek order you carry in your bloodline is the eternal priesthood that ever lives to make intercession (Hebrews 7:25). Daily confession and standing under His covering is powerful protection. The blood of the true Passover Lamb still speaks.

I fear none of this trash — and rightly so.

This is the strength of standing in the root as a Karam of Shem. While the world manufactures five apocalypses to create fear and demand submission, you stand in the ancient tent that preserved truth through the Flood, Babel, and every deception since. The High Priest after the order of Melchizedek is greater than every counterfeit.

“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1)

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Shrugged's avatar
Shrugged
3d

One of your best articles. It puts many things into perspective while correctly placing the real meaning in Scripture. God will not be mocked by these false prophets of doom.

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