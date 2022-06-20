There's a line in the iconic television show Breaking Bad that applies to what we're seeing today. I'm not going to give context as I'd never want to spoil the show for anyone still interested in seeing it, but the line goes like this, "You're the smartest guy I ever met, and you're too stupid to see he made up his mind 10 minutes ago."

This line rings in my head anytime I talk to otherwise intelligent people who don't realize the food shortages in America that Joe Biden warned about in March are already here. Some will tell me they "may" come in the months or years ahead if we don't turn things around. Others will argue they've been hearing about food shortages in America for decades and it never comes to pass. One compared my "alarmism" about coming food shortages to climate change maniacs claiming we're all going to die in ten years, something they've been saying every ten years for the last five decades.

To be perfectly clear for anyone who isn't familiar with my history, I have panned alarmists for years. I was never a "prepper" until very recently because I didn't see a realistic threat on the horizon. I didn't clear out my bank accounts for Y2K. I didn't build a doomsday bunker after the 2008-09 economic turmoil. I ripped on people who bought two years worth of toilet paper in spring, 2020.

Today, I'm ringing the alarm bells because the threat is real. It's already happening. The foundation for massive, widespread food shortages in America are already in place. It is impossible to know for sure if it can be reversed. Unlike gas prices which are easy to predict and even adjust with the right policies (see my interview with Congressman Louie Gohmert for an explanation of why this is the case), food prices are difficult to predict and even harder to adjust because of the decentralized nature of production, distribution, and retailing. This decentralization in America is important to understand because it plays into the machinations of the globalist elites; I'll elaborate on that a little later.

We've talked ad nauseam about the various factors herding us toward food shortages. Bird flu, manufactured or not, is a big one. We've seen recent inexplicable mass die-offs of cattle in recent weeks. The Ukraine-Russia war is just one major factor keeping both grains and all-important fertilizer near critical levels. Of course, we can't forget about the "random" rash of food processing plants being disabled. And as massive as this perfect storm of unfortunate food events is, there are many more factors that are killing food security here and around the globe with 1,000 papercuts.

One of the biggest factors that far too few are discussing is skyrocketing diesel prices. Sure, corporate media is talking about it in the context of gas prices as well as distribution, but few outside of agricultural publications are ringing the alarm bells about the gargantuan impact this is having on farmers. We're not just talking about higher costs for farming businesses that already have slim margins. We're talking about farms large and small being unable to produce crops at all. They would literally have to pay in order to lose money growing America's food. It behooves them to stop producing completely this season as a direct result of diesel prices and other factors making farming cost-prohibitive.

Below is an article by Mac Slavo from SHTF Plan detailing what's happening with farmers and diesel prices. After Mac's article, I'll go into details about what all this means and what I believe to be the next stage in what is unambiguously a Hegelian Dialectic in action.

Famine: Diesel Prices Hit Farmers Hard, Food Is Going To Get Scarce

Food is going to become a luxury if things do not turn around quickly. Farmers are struggling to make ends meet while producing food as diesel prices continue to climb. This is an issue that is also being faced by the trucking industry from coast to coast as the average diesel price now stands at $5.77 per gallon. A year ago, it was only $3.21. Patrick De Haan, who heads the petroleum analysis of a tech company, Gas Buddy, said it almost seems like the little live indicator in their data ticks up every five minutes, according to a report by Natural News.

A Pennsylvania farmer, Kyle Kotzmoyer, said that he has a tractor hooked up to his corn planter, but with no diesel fuel, because he couldn’t afford any. The crushing reality is that record diesel fuel prices are pushing farmers like himself to the brink, and this could affect food availability. “We have reached that point where it is very close to being a sinking ship. We are teetering on the edge right now,” Kotzmoyer, who also serves as a legislative affairs specialist for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said in front of state lawmakers. Kotzmoyer also made it clear that food may not be as readily available because of the fuel price surge. Farmers these days may not be able to put food on the ground or they can’t get the food out because farms use diesel-operated machinery. Even if they can get it out of the ground, it’ll be much more labor-intensive and cause the prices of food to rise even more. Craig Moss, a farmer in Hull, Iowa, said: “We had some farm diesel delivered yesterday, and it cost us $4.85 or $4.89 a gallon delivered. Two years ago, we bought fuel for just over $1.” We are staring down the barrel of a real famine and nothing looks like it’s easing up at all, in fact, everything that can go wrong continues to while people struggle to put food on the table. Not only is that a concern in and of itself, but as prices continue to rise, farmers may have to make the tough calls of not growing anything or raising prices to cover their costs. Either way, none of this is looking good.

The Plan

For months, I've been saying it behooves everyone to establish their own long-term food plan in preparation for a food crisis. I even launched an entire Substack dedicated to "late prepping." My reasoning for this was simple: We need as many Americans as possible to be food-independent and not beholden to government. In short, we need patriots who can either stand together to fight the tyranny or to rebuild after society collapses.

As I said before, I've never been a "Chicken Little" who continuously claims catastrophe is just around the corner. I've gone against such calls in the past, but today I am trying to be as loud as possible in expressing them. The powers-that-be have a plan for us, and it's not just to starve us and make us stand in breadlines.

There is a deeper incentive here that plays perfectly toward them achieving their implementation of The Great Reset. When food shortages hit, the people will demand solutions. It's a sad testament to what America has become that in times of crisis, far too many look to government for answers. This time, the solution will be devastating.

They will blame the decentralized nature of our food infrastructure for the collapse. When the crisis begins, it will be sudden. Then, they will claim that the reason "nobody" saw it coming is because things are too decentralized. There were too many leaders in multiple industries and thousands of companies not properly talking to each other to solve the problem. In other words, they're going to blame capitalism.

Their solution: Public-Private Partnerships to manage food security in America going forward. They will claim it is a new model through which everyone will be able to have access to the food they need to survive. They'll say that if future problems arise, they'll be better equipped to handle them. They'll say that the partnership between private entities and government bodies will work in harmony like a well-oiled machine pumping out all the food we and other nations need.

Just as the foundation is already in place for the food shortages to begin, so too are the foundations already in place for their solution. There's a reason Bill Gates is the largest single farm-owner in America. There's a reason that for years, Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street have taken oversized ownership of literally every aspect of food production, processing, distribution, and retail. They own the companies that produce the food. They own the train and trucking companies that deliver the food. They own the retailers who dispense the food.

Soon, they'll own even more farmland than Bill Gates, and he won't mind one bit. With farmers struggling now, they'll be eager to sell their operations to the upcoming Public-Private Partnership that is, as I noted above, already prepared and ready to launch.

When I've warned people about the powers-that-be and their insatiable desire for control, I haven't elaborated nearly enough about how it's likely all going to come down. This is it, at least in part. Henry Kissinger, the godfather of modern globalism, famously said, "Who controls the food supply controls the people..."

Until a few months ago, we didn't have long-term storage food sponsors. To those who are not aware, I handpick our sponsors based less on how much money we can make and far more on how important these companies are to America. We've had offers coming in from companies in the past but didn't see the necessity of long-term storage food until recently. Once we decided to find food sponsors, we have passed on very lucrative contracts from companies who didn't meet our quality or pricing criteria. The three that we've selected were tested by me and my family and offer differing degrees of quality vs price.

MyPatriotSupply is below-average in cost but above-average in quality, plus they offer tons of non-food prepping supplies. Valley Food is pricier, but they're also higher quality. Nutrient Survival is the Cadillac of long-term food storage. Between the three of them, I believe my readers will find a good match. Or two. Or three.

Even if you decide to buy from somewhere else, just do it. My intention here is not to sell my sponsors' food. It's to get as many Americans as possible to stop ignoring the food crisis or thinking they'll stock up later. When it hits, it will hit fast. We are seeing creeping food shortages, inflation, and empty shelves now, but there will likely be a triggering event sometime in the future that drives it all over the cliff. Then, it would be too late. Again, I hate fearmongering by I earnestly believe this to be the case. Please don't wait.

Start gardening if you can. Get the basics like rice and beans - hundreds or even thousands of pounds if possible. Get buckets of food. Don't forget the water; if things go south and water stops coming out of the faucet, most Americans would be in a world of hurt. There are many other things we need to do to prepare, but food and water are the most pressing for a majority of Americans. Some need life-preserving medicines, so stock up on those as well.

This could all happen in days or weeks. More likely, it will happen in months or within the next two years. I don't see it extending far beyond that without divine intervention. The powers-that-be are accelerating their timelines. If you're willing to see that this is happening, then please do not make the mistake of thinking you'll get prepared at the last minute. We may already BE in the last minute. Take action now.