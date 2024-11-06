Okay, so I had a doubt. But as I’ve said for years, it’s in God’s hands. We’re just here to play our role in His plan.

Donald Trump has defied the UniParty Swamp, Deep State, Globalist Elite Cabal, corporate media, NeverTrumpers, and NeoCons. They told him to lose. He refused.

We the People refused to allow it.

The 45th and 47th President of the United States won all of the states he was supposed to win, plus battleground states North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, according to Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax, and others. Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona have not been called at the time of this article but Trump currently leads all of them.

He compiled 270 Electoral College votes before 1:30 am EST and is currently winning the popular vote to boot.

It's a time to celebrate, the praise God, and to relax briefly after the most tumultuous election season in recent history. But we don't have a whole lot of time to celebrate because there's still work to be done.

First and foremost, there are still reports of what could be late night ballot drops, so it appears the "steal" is still in progress. Patriots across the country are monitoring.

Then, there is violence expected to sweep the country, especially in lawless Democrat-run cities. We must remain vigilant and do what is necessary to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.

Lastly, we can expect a variety of attacks on Trump's victory. From lawfare challenges to potential shenanigans in the House, there are still some speedbumps to get over.

But for now, we can relax. Briefly.

God Bless President Trump and God Bless the United States of America.