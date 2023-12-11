Anyone, whether individual or organization, that fights for free speech and denies the woke culture of their attacks against "hate speech" will invariably be hit by the Globalist Elite Cabal, China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, or even our own Deep State. Some would argue the various bad guys are one in the same.

Today, it's free speech video platform Rumble and their supporting project, Locals, that have been targeted. China is currently being blamed for the attack by some, but there are those who believe it is an attack by other elements who want free speech quashed.

Popular podcaster Viva Frei noted on Twitter:

I was planning to go live, but Rumble and Locals are down. Apparently it is a massive, unprecedented attack. One that is likely politically motivated. If I have any updates, I will let everyone know. Godspeed Rumble!

This was confirmed by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski:

I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend. I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble.

According to 100% Fed Up:

Online hackers affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army have infiltrated critical services in the United States, according to a report by The Washington Post. Hackers reportedly targeted key services, such as power grids and ports. “A utility in Hawaii, a West Coast port and a pipeline are among the victims in the past year, officials say,” the outlet wrote. “It is very clear that Chinese attempts to compromise critical infrastructure are in part to pre-position themselves to be able to disrupt or destroy that critical infrastructure in the event of conflict,” Brandon Wales, Executive Director of DHS Cyber Security Agency, said.

Whoever is behind it, this attack is massive in scale and has the potential to spark long-term disruptions of sites, apps, and services across the internet.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.