For the last few weeks, I've been coming to a clearer understanding of the motives behind seemingly inexplicable actions and agendas coming from the radical left. I've always believed that attacks on faith were behind many if not most of the various Neo-Marxist and globalist campaigns, but it wasn't until recently that I realized nearly ALL of these attacks either go after faith on some level or are directly engaged in destroying faith.

As a Bible-believing Christian, I am hyperaware of the attacks against my own faith. But it behooves us all to acknowledge that the globalist elite cabal wants ALL traditional faiths to be subverted or abolished completely. In some cases, they don't mind if we have a little faith as long as it does not supersede the religion of climate change, the cult of wokeness, or the supremacy of government entities. In other cases, they simply want us to completely abandon our faith or die.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into various ways they are attacking faith and trying to replace it with their earthly gods. I started off with an explanation for why the show and my Substack have been on an unscheduled hiatus for so long. The bullet points are:

An Epiphany : Considering how much the faithful are being attacked at every angle, it makes sense to shift gears to focus more on how the worlds of culture and politics are being weaponized against faith. I won't be getting more "preachy" or doing analyses of Bible verses. Instead, I'll be applying a Biblical lens to the various events happening in our world.

With that out of the way, I turned to discussing the agenda against faith. It isn't just the Nashville mass murder that represents direct attacks against Christians by the transgender supremacy community. It's coming from multiple fronts.

It's telling that after a transgender person committed mass murder against Christians, corporate media and the wokesters in government all turned to defending the LGBTQIA+ community rather than Christians. That's America in 2023, at least for those under the thumbs of the powers-that-be.

I covered several stories that represent this shift in the American narrative, not to mention one that addresses the shift in the Canadian narrative. Here are the stories I covered:

Josselyn Berry, press secretary for Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, has resigned after posting an inflammatory tweet suggesting “transphobes” should be gunned down in the wake of a woman who identified as transgender killing six people at a Christian school in Nashville.

Local Arizona media reported that Berry’s resignation came after she faced pressure from those close to her and from other lawmakers.

“The Governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another.”

The COVID lockdowns and Fauci-led fearmongering, though ostensibly enacted to “slow the spread,” succeeded also in curbing church attendance across America, the Washington Times reported.

According to the Times report, which cited a November 2022 Pew Research poll, more Americans have stopped attending church since the lock downs than have increased their attendance.

Pew tracked church attendance data over the span of four years, from 2019 to 2022, covering the COVID panic and subsequent lock downs. Out of the poll respondents, 87% said that their religious habits have not changed substantially in the four-year span.

A Christian school in Maine filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Education (DOE) for allegedly intending to circumvent a recent Supreme Court ruling barring the state from discriminating against religious schools.

In Carson v. Makin, the Supreme Court ruled that religious and private schools are eligible to receive tuition funds through the state’s school choice program, provided that they met the same requirements as other schools. In response, Maine lawmakers passed legislation that limited the ability for religious schools to gain an exemption from certain nondiscrimination rules while participating in the program, prompting First Liberty Institute to file a lawsuit on behalf of Bangor Christian School on Tuesday.

“From 1980 until the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Carson v. Makin, parents could not use their tuition benefit at a religious school. But in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Maine legislature changed the law to require BCS to violate its sincerely held religious beliefs in order to participate,” a press release on the lawsuit read. “This ‘poison pill’ imposes requirements that will prohibit BCS from teaching from its religious perspective or considering in admissions applicants’ alignment with the school’s statement of faith and religious educational mission.”

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation on Sunday that prohibits government officials from imposing discriminatory restrictions on places of worship during state emergencies.

HB 2171 stipulates that “No rule, regulation, or order issued by the Governor or other governmental entity pursuant to this chapter shall impose restrictions on the operation of a place of worship that are more restrictive than the restrictions imposed on any other business, organization, or activity.” The measure previously passed the Republican-controlled House of Delegates (53-43) and Democrat-controlled Senate (35-5) last month.

Following the March 2020 Covid outbreak, then-Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order on March 24 temporarily banning public and private gatherings of 10 people or more, including at places of worship. The order furthermore mandated the closure of businesses and venues deemed “non-essential,” such as restaurants, gyms, and hair salons, among others.

The Kentucky legislature on Wednesday overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, forcing through a bill restricting access to gender-related treatments and limiting use of bathrooms in schools.

The bill comes in the immediate aftermath of a mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn., in which a transgender individual killed three students and three faculty members at a Christian school.

The Senate voted 29-8 in favor of overriding the veto while the House did so by a 76-23 margin, the Associated Press reported.

Protesters failed to prevent or disrupt a Christian story hour in a Washington, D.C., public library on Wednesday.

The story hour at the library in the Cleveland Park neighborhood was part of a 15-library Brave Books tour, which began on Feb. 9. The readings featured five Brave Books authors—Christian actor Kirk Cameron, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec, and Brave Books founder Trent Talbot.

The library prepared for the event by displaying 36 LGBT-themed books in a shelf topped with the message “Cleveland Park Public Library Celebrates All Races, All Religions, All Genders, All Sexual Orientations, All Countries of Origin, All Classes.” A library worker told The Daily Signal the library put up the display just one day before the reading.

A Virginia school district’s new superintendent decided Wednesday to remove 14 sexually explicit books from school libraries and donate them to the county government’s public library system.

The 14 “young adult” novels to be removed from libraries in Spotsylvania County Public Schools by order of Superintendent Mark Taylor, on the job since Nov. 1, include...

It is not clear whether the Spotylvania County government’s library system would accept copies of the 14 books from the school system, or place restrictions on minors’ access to them if it does. A committee of school district staff consulted by Taylor had defended the 14 titles.

Outraged Montana Senate Democrats walked out of a committee hearing Tuesday because they did not want to hear how abortions brutally kill unborn babies.

According to Montana Public Radio, the Democrat lawmakers objected to what they claimed was “unnecessarily graphic and inflammatory” language about abortions.

The state Senate has been holding hearings on a series of pro-life bills this week, including state House Bill 721. The pro-life legislation would ban dismemberment abortions that kill nearly fully-formed second-trimester unborn babies by pulling them apart limb from limb while their heart is still beating and then removing their body in pieces from the womb.

Left-wing activists without children in the school came to intimidate parents who wanted to protect their children against sexualization and gender ideology in schools.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people lined up in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) headquarters parking lot due to public hearings about transgender students using school bathrooms.

According to the radicalized left-wing board’s website, “All students have the right to use the washrooms and other facilities they feel most comfortable with. This includes ‘boys,’ ‘girls,’ and all-inclusive facilities.”

A mob of angry trans activists besieged the Kentucky (KY) Capitol in Frankfurt on Wednesday following the murder of six innocent people in a Christian school in Nashville. They aren’t protesting the murders.

The radicals picketed and screamed to protest the Republican legislature overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of Senate Bill 150, which would prohibit minors from undergoing radical trans surgeries.

Republicans are trying to protect children from radical mutilation surgeries when they are too young to understand what it means for their future.

A video game featuring a transgender hero who shoots down trans critics — including priests — in order to allow players to “unleash [their] pent-up fury upon the gender-critical tyrants with an arsenal of deadly weapons” was published by a trans game developer two months before Monday’s Christian school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Titled “Terfenstein 3D,” the game’s name is a play on the pejorative term “TERF” or “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.”

According to Dictionary.com, it refers to an “advocate of radical feminism who believes that a trans woman’s gender identity is not legitimate and who is hostile to the inclusion of trans people and gender-diverse people in the feminist movement.”

The World Bank is promoting a Marxist agenda that involves the public surrendering their children to a global childcare regime.

Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels were the pioneers of modern socialism. They insisted that every adult member of society be “liberated” from parental work. Instead, they must fill “socially productive” roles.

China’s Mao Zedong embraced this doctrine and declared that “in order to build a great socialist society it is of the utmost importance to arouse the broad masses of women to join in productive activity” which would foster “genuine equality between the sexes.”

It’s no secret that globalist institutions are obsessed with Artificial Intelligence as some kind of technological prophecy. They treat it as if it is almost supernatural in its potential and often argue that every meaningful industrial and social innovation in the near future will owe its existence to AI. The World Economic Forum cites AI as the singular key to the rise of what they call the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” In their view, there can be no human progress without the influence of AI algorithms, making human input almost obsolete.

This delusion is often promoted by globalist propagandists. For example, take a look at the summarized vision of WEF member Yuval Harari, who actually believes that AI has creative ability that will replace human imagination and innovation. Not only that, but Harari has consistently argued in the past that AI will run the world much better than human beings ever could.

Harari’s examples of AI creativity might sound like extreme naivety to many of us, but he knows exactly what he is doing in misrepresenting the capabilities of algorithms. Games like chess and Go are games of patterns restricted by rules, there are only so many permutations of these patterns in any given scenario and AI is simply faster at spotting them than most humans because that is what it is designed to do by software creators. This is no different than solving a mathematical equation; just because a calculator is faster than you does not mean it is “creative.”

1,000 AI experts, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have called for a temporary halt on the advancement of AI technology until safeguards can be put in place.

Forbes reports that an open letter calling for a temporary halt in the development of advanced AI systems has been signed by more than 1,000 AI experts and tech executives, including titans of the sector like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak. The letter, written by the Future of Life Institute, calls for a moratorium on AI systems more potent than OpenAI’s GPT-4 for at least six months in order to develop stronger governance and shared safety protocols.

The letter’s publication was made possible by the Future of Life Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to directing transformative technology toward enhancing life and reducing significant risks. Prominent researchers from Google-owned DeepMind and well-known machine learning authorities like Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell are among the signatories.

