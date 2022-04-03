UPDATE: There are some saying it’s not automatic gunfire. Portions are clearly semi-automatic, but to those who claim they pull the trigger as fast as the portion below, kudos!

Original Post:

Video of the fight preceding gunfire that left at least six dead and ten injured in Sacramento, California early Sunday morning reveals an unmistakable sound.

Listen to the end. At first, a semi-automatic weapon can be heard, followed by rapid-fire shots. That's the sound of a fully-automatic weapon being fired.

Weapons capable of firing at that rate are illegal in the United States. California in particular has cracked down on firearms of all types, having among the most draconian gun laws in the land.

As Jack Posobiec from Human Events notes, such things cannot be possible, right?

Here's a different video that lasts longer into the shooting:

Instant calls to #DoSomething are already flooding social media. But few are pointing out that there are already laws against this. We don't need new laws. We need fewer gun laws but better enforcement, which is lacking greatly in California.