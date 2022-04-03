Fully-Automatic Gunfire Heard in Videos of Sacramento Shooting
There are already laws on the books preventing weapons like the one apparently used in a mass shooting in Sacramento. Yet calls are already flooding social media to attack the 2nd Amendment.
UPDATE: There are some saying it’s not automatic gunfire. Portions are clearly semi-automatic, but to those who claim they pull the trigger as fast as the portion below, kudos!
Original Post:
Video of the fight preceding gunfire that left at least six dead and ten injured in Sacramento, California early Sunday morning reveals an unmistakable sound.
Listen to the end. At first, a semi-automatic weapon can be heard, followed by rapid-fire shots. That's the sound of a fully-automatic weapon being fired.
Weapons capable of firing at that rate are illegal in the United States. California in particular has cracked down on firearms of all types, having among the most draconian gun laws in the land.
As Jack Posobiec from Human Events notes, such things cannot be possible, right?
Here's a different video that lasts longer into the shooting:
Instant calls to #DoSomething are already flooding social media. But few are pointing out that there are already laws against this. We don't need new laws. We need fewer gun laws but better enforcement, which is lacking greatly in California.
That is NOT fully automatic gunfire.
One of the biggest stumbling blocks on the road to totalitarian world government is the 2d Amendment right to bear arms. That must be eliminated, "by any means necessary." Look at what happened in countries where citizens were either unarmed or had surrendered their weapons; Australia is one excellent example. Totalitarian control in Australia is nearly complete, partly because their citizens are not able to defend themselves against government tyranny.