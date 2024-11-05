Scholars, philosophers, shrinks, scientists, and mystics across time have attempted to explain the power of positive thinking. Those who believe in a particular outcome tend to see that outcome happen. Even quantum physicists have their own theories that have panned out in the laboratory.

Whatever energy, spirit, or superpower one wants to attribute to the phenomenon, it's definitely real. Henry Ford broke it down for the individual with his famous quote, "Whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right."

It works even better on a mass scale. If a large group of people can be convinced that something is going to happen, it often does even if outside forces point to a different outcome. This is important on Election Day because corporate media is in the process of trying to convince the world that Kamala Harris can win.

Here's a snapshot from Google News "Full Coverage" of their top story this morning:

None of those headlines are accurate. The first one is particularly egregious in its gaslighting because the Kamala Harris campaign is in full-blown panic mode while the Trump campaign is trying their best not to seem overconfident.

Corporate media, upon orders from their UniParty Swamp and Deep State commanders, are trying to get Democrats pumped up so they can manufacture a win. At least that's what they're being told, and let's hope that's true. The alternative is ugly.

Donald Trump is on the brink of a massive landslide victory. As much as I hate public polls, it's telling that the most accurate poll from 2020, Atlas Intel, has him winning all of the battleground states while being competitive in Minnesota and Virginia. Add New Hampshire to that list and likely a couple of "surprise" tight races in blue states and Trump should coast to well over 300 Electoral College votes and a majority of the popular votes.

In a free and fair electoral process based on legal American citizen voters, it's possible that we could have results on election night. Of course, the caveat is "free and fair." That's very unlikely to happen unless the Democrats' internal polling shows Trump achieved his goal of "too big to rig."

This is why I'm relatively confident (slighting over 50% chance) that the sudden surge of unified gaslighting by corporate media trying to tell us that Kamala is going to happen is pure hopium. If not, then we're witnessing their attempt to suspend disbelief. In that scenario, they're prepared to steal the election and they need as many Americans as possible to disregard everything we've seen for the last month so we can accept the false results they have planned.

I'm not going to elaborate on the potential for a stolen election. We'll cross that unfortunate bridge if it happens, but I don't think it will. Every single indicator points to a Trump landslide. The only reason more pollsters and analysts aren't saying it is because most of them hope it's not true.

Let's assume the indicators are right and corporate media is lying. That's not exactly a tough pill for most Americans to swallow, not with trust in corporate media at an all-time low.

The only thing we should trust is that God is in control. If He wants Trump in the White House again, there's no measure of cheating that can overpower His will. And if our judgment is due and Kamala is His choice, then we need to buckle up and brace ourselves.

Ephesians 6:11 comes to mind: Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

Don't fear. Fight the good fight. Take care of yourself and your family no matter what happens with this crazy election. God is in control but He hears us. Otherwise prayer and free will would be meaningless.

For those who are not Bible-believing Christians, think positively about the outcome of this election with confidence that Donald Trump and his supporters have done enough to earn this victory. For Bible-believing Christians, do the same but throw in a prayer for good measure.