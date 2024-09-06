The narrative that it's always right-wing straight white dudes shooting up schools took another hit today when it was revealed Georgia school shooter Colt Gray is "gay" and expressed frustration over the acceptance of transgenders.

The story will be pushed down on corporate media's priority list immediately.

According to Collin Rugg:

JUST IN: Georgia school sh**ter Colt Gray was "bullied for being gay" and "expressed frustration with the acceptance of transgender people." According to CNN, Gray's Discord account discussed his frustration with the "acceptance of trans people." "The account referenced Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School sh**ter, and in separate posts shared a desire to target an elementary school and expressed frustration with the acceptance of transgender people," CNN reported Colin Gray, Colt's father, reportedly told the Jackson County Sheriff's office last year that his son was bullied at school for being gay. "It was very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on," he said. "It went from one thing to another... I was trying to get him on the golf team... [they were like] 'Oh, look, Colt's gay. He's dating that guy. Just ridiculed him day after day after day.'" During the same interview, Colin Gray said his son "gets flustered and under pressure" and "doesn't really think straight." "He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do, and how to use them and not use them."

They'll report it as they are now, then it will be memory holed.

