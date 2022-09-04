Glenn Greenwald's Prediction in 2020 About the Biden-Harris Regime Is Spooky Accurate
Nailed it. Unfortunately.
Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald has built his career around stopping government overreach and exposing the many evils of the Deep State, among other players in Washington DC. He's not a conservative nor is he a leftist. He's a guy who wants government reined in and the American people to flourish regardless of political affiliation.
This is why his prediction in October, 2020, ahead of the elections and after the clear media and Deep State takedown of the Hunter Biden laptop story, is so pertinent today.
If Biden wins, that's going to be the power structure: a Democratic Party fully united with neocons, Bush/Cheney operatives, CIA/FBI/NSA, Wall St & Silicon Valley: presenting itself as the only protection against fascism. And much of the left will continue marching behind it.
Nailed it. Unfortunately.
The only thing Greenwald missed in his prediction is that "much of the left will continue marching behind it." It's not "much." The vast majority of leftists are in lockstep with the rising tyranny emanating from Washington DC today.
Have you guys seen the new FED NOW plan? To give the Federal Reserve Bank total control over our money? They are implementing it in 2023 here in the USA. It's the precursor to their Global RESET/Global Digital Currency. All based on absolutely NOTHING. Money created out of AIR. And they will control who gets it by their race, they politics, their behavior, their thoughts,...everything except whether or not they can pay it back. Watch this video,....it is scary! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVyFhggpawk
The brand, the mark, and subversive governments
O God or mammon (Revelation 17).
Mark 12:30 So love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength ".
1 Timothy 4: 1-3;
1 But the Spirit explicitly says that in future times some will apostatize from the faith, paying heed to seductive spirits and the doctrines of demons, 2 misled by the hypocrisy of liars, marked by a brand in their conscience. 3 They will prohibit marriage and order to abstain from foods that God has created so that those who believe and have well known the truth may use it with thanksgiving.
Galatians 6: 15-17
15 For both circumcision and uncircumcision are nothing; what matters is being a new creature. 16 Upon those who walk according to this rule, may they be peace and mercy, and so may they be upon the Israel of God.
17 From now on, no one will trouble me, because I carry the mark of Jesus in my body.
Revelation 13:16 He also forced everyone, small and large, rich and poor, free and slaves, to have a mark placed on their right hand or forehead.
Revelation 13:18 Here is wisdom. Who has intelligence, calculate the number of the beast, because it is a number of man; and his number is six hundred and sixty-six.
Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
6 and 9 August 1945. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic_bombings_of_Hiroshima_and_Nagasaki
Fascism's Trans Human Face https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/08/18/fascisms-trans-human-face/
The brand is the payment card, first the dollar and then the electronic card, later strengthened by the microchip and molecular bioengineering programs.
After all, the works are evil and the London direction has made history now more than ever with finance and explosive debts.
From judges to the media with politics understood and militarized to the Freemasons, they are all conscious pawns or not that instead of God they choose money, mammon in fact, the great mother of Revelation 17,
The British Accreditation Registry BAR is the diary of man's great enemies.
As we can also see from the presence of statues in Catholic churches we can conclude that no one does good.
The second commandment is the first warning that our Lord GOD gives us and other prophets strongly advise him not to pray to idols, made by man's hand that cannot move.
Pedophilia is rampant even in selective kindergartens.
Liz Truss ’Global Britain Agenda Tries to Reverse Time - Strategic Culture
Matthew Ehret
August 17, 2022 https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/08/17/liz-truss-global-britain-agenda-tries-to-reverse-time/
Subversive governments,
All the Western heads of state work at the "deep state", is it a strategy they try to implement, that is to execerbate discontent to obtain from infiltrators the excuse of attacking and arresting the crowd with unlikely pretexts, remember the facts of Genoa at the G8? And the treatment they gave to the yellow vests? Politics is anti-human by removing the most inconvenient, and the Vatican with the statues is declared anti-CHRIST, just read the second commandment.
I draw a story from this article:
How did the wonderful potential of the French Revolution turn into a bloodbath of Jacobin terror and tyranny that led to the murder of Benjamin Franklin's key allies in France? https://risingtidefoundation.net/2022/08/11/video-how-a-world-of-sovereign-republics-was-subverted/?amp=1
This is the end described in Matthew 24 and Daniel 12 where the abomination of desolation starts with covid19 and ends in November 2023.
Revelation 3; Matthew 24; Daniel 12;
Because?
Leviticus 18; Leviticus 19
From the Italian Criminal Code the articles,
Art. 270
Subversive associations
Art. 270-bis.
Associations with the purpose of terrorism, including international ones or subversion of the democratic order
Immigration promoted, where more rapes, crimes, fears, destabilizing even the private life.
Art. 270-quater.
Enlistment for terrorist purposes, including international ones.
Art. 270-ter.
Assistance to associates.
NO TO ATOMIC WEAPONS, WORLD PETITION
https://www.change.org/p/no-to-atomic-weapons-world-petition
E-mail:
buffa.andrea.salvatore@protonmail.com
France, 04/09/2022
Andrea Salvatore Buffa
_