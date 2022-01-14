As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

America’s reliance on Communist China has always been a sticking point with those who do not trust the authoritarian regime. It’s not just a political issue. It’s an issue of self-preservation as giving so much control of our economy to a government that generally hates us has never been a good idea.

Unfortunately, cheap products and cheap labor have been addictions for both American consumers and the companies who supply us with goods. It seems increasingly clear that the reliance is coming back to bite us in an age when supply chains hold the key to survival

Over the past month, as Wall Street turned increasingly optimistic on US growth alongside the Fed, with consensus (shaped by the Fed's leaks and jawboning) now virtually certain of a March rate hike, we have been repeatedly warning that after a huge policy error in 2021 when the Fed erroneously said that inflation is "transitory" (it wasn't), the central bank is on pace to make another just as big policy mistake in 2022 by hiking as many as 4 times and also running off its massive balance sheet... right into a global growth slowdown. [read more]

This story is about behavioral modification, both as a philosophical ambition and as a military application. This topic is vast — so I’ll focus on a few relatively recent developments, especially in the area of magnetogenetics. But first, morality pills! [read more]

Between the House, Senate, and assorted gubernatorial races, there are nearly 500 major offices up for grabs in the 2022 mid-term elections. And out of those nearly 500 races, the Senate race unfolding in Arizona is by far the most important. It isn’t just crucial that the GOP win this seat and with it an overall Senate majority. It is crucial that the right candidate win the seat, in order to further the long-term transformation of the GOP into an America First political party. [read more]

George Orwell determined that if you want to control the people, you must first control the language. We’ve seen this in action in America for decades as Cultural Marxists started by making things “politically incorrect,” then advanced little by little until we got to the current manifestation in a post-truth society. [read more]

One of the most frustrating things about “fact-checkers” is how they leap on conservative rhetoric against Democrats as “false” or “missing context,” but give Democrats a pass to say the wildest, nastiest things about conservatives. [read more]

There are moments in battle when your opponent commits a tactical error, and if you see it, seize upon it, and exploit it, victory follows. The COVID-1984 authoritarians have become so enamored with their own power that they are blindly committing such an error today. [read more]

Back in October, parents all over America were shocked when Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote a letter to the National School Boards Association describing a threat to the system. The threat was none other than parents who were standing up against the mask mandates and critical race theory being injected into schools. Still, comparing parents to Domestic Terrorists, Cardona called for the Patriot Act to be used to condemn these so-called terrorists and protect the generations of tomorrow. But while the left is quick to label Trump supporters, parents, and conservatives as terrorists, Americans are wondering why Antifa is getting a pass. [read more]

Getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) stops the spread, right? Wrong. The latest data shows that the more vaccinated a state, the higher the rate of omicron (moronic) and other “variants.” [read more]