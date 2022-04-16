Globalist Never-Trump Board Member for Twitter Has Never Used His Account and Elon Musk Noticed
One would think it would behoove a board member of a company to actually be familiar with the company and its products. That's not the case with Robert Zoellick, a globalist Never-Trumper.
Robert Zoellick is one of those really bad dudes that most Americans do not recognize. It's not for a lack of conspicuously bad affiliations, but most Americans tend to pick the targets of their hatred based on who their favorite corporate media talking head attacks on any given day. Few have gone after Zoellick so he's a bad guy in the shadows.
He also happens to be one of the board members for Twitter who voted to try to block Elon Musk from buying the social media giant.
His Wikipedia page can shine some light on his various affiliations, but here are some highlights:
President of the World Bank until 2012
Deputy Secretary of State for George W. Bush
Deputy Chief of Staff for George H.W. Bush
Top Foreign Affairs Advisor to Mitt Romney's 2012 Presidential Campaign
Board Member, Council on Foreign Relations
Senior International Advisor to Goldman Sachs
Board Member for Temasek Holdings, Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund
Recipient of Knight Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany
Zoellick was among a group of RINOs who wrote a letter saying they would not support a Trump presidency.
Oh, and he's never actually used Twitter. Elon Musk noticed and gave a one-character reply:
This is one of the guys fighting against free speech on Twitter and harming Twitter shareholders with his actions on the board. And he's never sent a Tweet once.
At one point, billionaires among TPTB got woke, whether it coincided with the covid hoax or happened before that time. One wonders why someone with more than enough cash to live in luxury for the rest of his life would want to meddle in the lives of the rest of humanity that struggle from day to day merely to survive. What happens in the mind of these demented people to cause them to try to control the world?
Of course! A waste management official never jumps into the back of a garbage truck.