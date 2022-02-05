It's official. GoFundMe, the company that claims to help people by allowing them a way for donations to be made to them by others, has moved against the truckers and others participating in the vaccine mandate protests in Canada.

The company announced that they will be taking the $9+ million donated by appreciative supporters and distribute the money to "approved charities" instead. Judging by their donations throughout their history, it is certain that the money will go to "woke" charities that most donors to the truckers' convoy would never agree to support.

According to their website:

To ensure GoFundMe remains a trusted platform, we work with local authorities to ensure we have a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground. Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform. Organizers provided a clear distribution plan for the initial $1M that was released earlier this week and confirmed funds would be used only for participants who traveled to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest. Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe. All donors may submit a request for a full refund until February 19th, 2022 using this dedicated refund form.

Keep in mind, the only acts of violence that have been reported have been counter-protesters harassing and attacking the truckers. The company has used these incidents as the excuse to cover up for the likely cause of their tyranny: The Canadian government.

Supporters of the truckers need to request a refund immediately. And, as Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec noted, GiveSendGo is a freedom-friendly platform that does the same thing as GoFundMe, only without the wokeness and adherence to government-prompted cancel culture.

Opposition to vaccine mandates is popular among the people, but the powers-that-be have chosen to vilify and quash any who speak out against them. It's for this reason that we've been experiencing censorship of our own; it's conspicuous that any stories we've posted on the subject has been stifled by Big Tech "arbiters of truth."

Requesting a refund is not enough. We must reach out to all who are still using GoFundMe and tell them to move their business elsewhere. Tech tyranny is a problem that will not be solved by getting mad occasionally.