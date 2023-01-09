Heartbreaking Tweet Goes Viral: Wife of Former TV Personality Andrew Prue Has Heart Attack Hours After Attending NFL Game
This is not normal. At least it shouldn't be.
Yesterday, Alexis Prue was with her husband at the Tennessee Titans game.
Can’t spell #DUUUVAL without the L, sadly we caught that L. Through thick and thin I’ll support the @Titans. I couldn’t be more thankful for my wife, Alexis, supporting me as we make this journey for our 1st Lombardi 🏆
I also can’t thank the media who keeps us informed throughout the season, that I listen to and follow throughout the year. As a former media member, I appreciate and respect y’all more than you know
Hours later, the young mother who just gave birth 15 months ago had her heart stopped beating for three minutes.
“Please please please pray for my wife Alexis. Alexis suffered cardiac arrest last night. Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes before being resuscitated. She is currently in ICU. My 15 month old daughter, India, and I need her more than she ever knows. I love you so much Alexis.”
Please please please pray for my wife Alexis. Alexis suffered cardiac arrest last night. Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes before being resuscitated. She is currently in ICU. My 15 month old daughter,India, and I need her more than she ever knows.I love you so much Alexis🙏🏾
The Tweet has gone super-viral with nearly 10 million views as of the posting of this article.
We’re all seven degrees of separation from this, if not less.
I’ve known four who’ve died from the ClotShots, and suspect three more I know likely died from them as well. I also know two other people severely injured by them.
This is going to snowball with no end in sight.
