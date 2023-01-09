Yesterday, Alexis Prue was with her husband at the Tennessee Titans game.

Hours later, the young mother who just gave birth 15 months ago had her heart stopped beating for three minutes.

“Please please please pray for my wife Alexis. Alexis suffered cardiac arrest last night. Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes before being resuscitated. She is currently in ICU. My 15 month old daughter, India, and I need her more than she ever knows. I love you so much Alexis.”

The Tweet has gone super-viral with nearly 10 million views as of the posting of this article.

This is not normal. At least it shouldn't be.