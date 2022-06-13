Here's What Mitch McConnell's Ten Gun Control RINOs Have in Common
It appears that gun control is about to get passed on Capitol Hill and signed by Joe Biden. This is why a Republican majority is not enough. We need America First patriots in office.
Many Republicans were shocked Sunday when 20 Senators announced they'd put together "bipartisan" gun control legislation that would be supported by all 50 Democrats and the 10 Republicans necessary to defeat the filibuster. But some of us had expected this because we know how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell works. He's been pushing for gun control for decades and now, in the wake of mass murders across the country, it looks like he's finally getting it.
Ever the master manipulator, McConnell didn't lean on some of his usual suspects of reliable Uniparty members such as Lisa Murkowski. Instead, he pulled from a very specific list of RINOs who all had one trait in common. As Daniel Horowitz noted:
They made sure that no Republican involved in the gun control crap is in cycle. This is what a party that hates you does. But you will continue to be fooled by Republicans and Fox News and enjoy the show
Any Republican who votes for the bill will get toasted during the midterm elections. McConnell knows this. He's fully aware that the vast majority of conservatives oppose gun control and the GOP will need conservatives on election day if they have any hopes of retaking control of the Senate.
Here are the RINOs who have betrayed the party and the nation on orders from McConnell:
John Cornyn
Thom Tillis 20
Roy Blunt
Richard Burr
Bill Cassidy
Susan Collins
Lindsey Graham
Rob Portman
Mitt Romney
Pat Toomey
Four of them — Tillis, Blunt, Burr, Portman, and Toomey — are all retiring. The rest will have 2-4 years to make voters in their state forget their betrayal.
Some think Mitch McConnell's sway over RINO Senators is limited to election control, but it's far worse than that. He holds sway over their futures well beyond Capitol Hill, which is why any McConnell-endorse Republican should be booted.
Please consider supporting my efforts if you have the means. You can donate or buy a premium subscription. In these challenging times, it really does help.
There's no such thing as "bipartisan"; there's only the globalist-controlled, DC Socialist Uniparty, the elite crime syndicate. If there WERE two parties, there would be "noise", outrage and action against the treason resulting from election fraud. There's no outrage because not a single one of the DC Uniparty are legitimately elected. They are ALL installed, like toilets, by the same puppetmasters, to give the sheeple the ILLUSION of choice. All of DC works for their globalist masters. All compromised. All part of the agenda. All part of the theater.
Once again, my two NC RINOs screw their constituents. Hopefully Burr will be replaced in November by a true conservative.