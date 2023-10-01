In case you still think the Republican wing of the UniParty Swamp is better than the Democrat wing, think again. They are just as evil, though they attack the nation from slightly different angles. They're the guard dogs to run cover for the Swamp so no uncompromised Republicans on Capitol Hill can go after them.

Today, their target is Congressman Matt Gaetz. The Swamp member they're protecting is Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. And they're willing to use the Congressional equivalent of the death penalty to retain power.

Gaetz has declared he's going to move to oust McCarthy. While most in the GOP caucus support their RINO leader, there may not be enough to keep McCarthy in power without help from Democrats.

According to an article generated from corporate media sources by Discern Reporter:

House Republicans are currently working on a motion to expel Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, due to his renewed threat to pursue a motion to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Fox News has learned that GOP members will seek to expel Gaetz if the ethics committee report finds him guilty. Although one member stated that the report is mostly written, it's uncertain what it contains. This member also mentioned that Gaetz is increasingly disliked and described him as a "smart guy without morals." Expelling Gaetz requires a two-thirds vote, and Republicans currently hold a slim majority. With the House down to 433 members, the status of federally indicted Representative George Santos, a Republican from New York, remains unclear. The GOP majority could become even more precarious if members are expelled, retire, or pass away. During an interview on CNN, Gaetz announced his intention to file a motion to remove Speaker McCarthy, stating that new leadership is needed due to a lack of trust. Gaetz accused McCarthy of lying to both President Biden and House conservatives, breaking promises, and disregarding spending limits. McCarthy brushed off the motion, saying, "I'll survive." He urged Gaetz and others to move on and focus on governing. Gaetz argued that his efforts to remove McCarthy were not personal but motivated by disagreements over spending. He accused McCarthy of reneging on agreements related to spending and single-subject bills. The congressman rejected any suggestions of personal animosity and instead framed his actions as holding McCarthy accountable. Gaetz has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since 2021, facing allegations of campaign finance violations, bribery, and drug use, which he vehemently denies. He also denies the allegations related to a Justice Department sex trafficking probe involving an underage girl. Gaetz warned that if McCarthy remained as Speaker, he would essentially be serving at the pleasure of the Democrats. He believed that the only way McCarthy could stay in his position is if Democrats bailed him out, which he anticipated might happen. Attempting to remove a speaker during a Congress is uncommon. The last time a speaker removal effort occurred was in 1910. However, former Representative Mark Meadows threatened to employ this tactic against Speaker John Boehner in 2015, leading to Boehner's resignation. With 433 members in the House, a successful candidate in a speaker's race needs to secure at least 217 votes. It remains uncertain how many Republicans might vote against the motion to table or refer. McCarthy's stance on government funding has angered many on the hard right, and there is uncertainty about whether Democrats might support McCarthy or abstain from the vote. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has emphasized that Republicans need to resolve their internal disputes on their own. On CNN's "State of the Union," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her intention to vote for McCarthy's removal.

This is what happens when a Republican lawmaker defies the UniParty Swamp. They will go after him through any means necessary to retain power and silence anyone who fights on behalf of Americans and the Constitution.