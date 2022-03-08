The 1995 movie, “The Usual Suspects,” immortalized the line, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

A possible inspiration for the line was published in 1856 by Pastor William Ramsey’s “Spiritualism, a Satanic Delusion, and a Sign of the Times.” His expanded version reminds us that it’s not just Satan who fakes his non-existence, but also the demons and minions who work for him.

“One of the most striking proofs of the personal existence of Satan, which our times afford us, is found in the fact, that he has so influenced the minds of multitudes in reference to his existence and doings, as to make them believe that he does not exist; and that the hosts of Demons or Evil Spirits, over whom Satan presides as Prince, are only the phantacies of the brain, some halucination of mind. Could we have a stronger proof of the existence of a mind so mighty as to produce such results?”

There is a strong lack of belief in the truly evil nature of men like Klaus Schwab and George Soros. Most think these are just greedy and powerful men with leftist agendas, not realizing that their motivations are far worse than greed and their machinations will result in the deaths or subjugation of billions of people. These are not your average crooks and scoundrels. They, along with their cabal of globalist elites, are Satanic in both ideology as well as action.

This is why far too few conservatives and Christians are sufficiently concerned about them. Many of our fellow patriots think Schwab, Soros, Justin Trudeau, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and other leaders in governance and finance are philosophically wrong but not necessarily evil. This is a mistake. These men and their cronies are truly evil.

The reason I’m trying to hammer this point home is because if we do not recognize the depths of depravity in our enemies, we cannot properly counter their moves. If we think Joe Biden is just bumbling his way to higher gas and food prices, we will fail to realize that he has been instructed by his globalist handlers to intentionally trash the economy for the sake of The Great Reset. Understanding that this is a plan and not just incompetence changes the calculus in our response.

Most Americans see “Build Back Better” as a clunky campaign slogan. They don’t realize it was being echoed by the globalists at the World Economic Forum long before Biden’s campaign was instructed to invoke it. It isn’t just about recovery from pandemic woes, as most Americans believe. The entire notion of building back better is that the current Western- and capitalism-dominated society is flawed beyond repair and must be destroyed so the architects of The Great Reset can build their Neo-Marxist utopia.

They don’t see the world as a structure that can be repainted, remodeled, and added to over time. They see the only way to make the structure truly better in their vision is to demolish it completely and rebuild it from scratch. Yes, they realize that means destitution and death for hundreds of millions, perhaps billions. But from their perspective, the world is overpopulated anyway. Why not cull the herd before subjugating the masses?

You will own nothing, and you will be forced to pretend like you’re happy about it.

All of this is relevant today. On social media, I’ve seen many respectable conservatives come forward and cheer Joe Biden’s ban on Russian energy imports. Let’s take a brief look at this from a logical perspective. Will this pressure Vladimir Putin to end his pursuits in Ukraine? No. Zero chance. It will prompt him and others to sell their energy products to willing buyers, particularly China and South American nations. It will reduce the ironclad hold the petrodollar has over oil. And yes, it will prompt the gas price hikes we’re already seeing.

It’s virtue signaling for the Ukrainian cause and Americans will suffer as a result.

If I thought it had a 50/50 chance of pressuring Russia to leave Ukraine, I could understand why some conservatives are falling for the con. But they know Putin is resolute and they’re still cheering it on because they feel it is necessary for them to maintain the pro-Ukraine stance they foolishly took in the beginning of this ordeal. They were busy on social media lampooning Biden for sanctions that did not include oil imports, so they have to cheer the new sanctions now in order to save face. It’s unfortunately that simple.

Soros and Schwab knew it would happen. They were banking on it.

They were able to con many of our fellow patriots by framing opposition to Russia as a humanitarian issue. War is ugly and the aggressor always gets the blame even if the aggressor feels the move is necessary. It’s human nature to be on the right side of any issue, particularly issues framed as humanitarian. This is why governments and corporate media have given zero credence to the notion that the United States and our allies have been setting up Ukraine to be invaded for decades. It’s easier to feel sympathetic to a victim when they are perceived as doing nothing wrong.

Ukraine’s government over the years, including current President Volodymyr Zelensky, are not innocent victims who have not done anything wrong. I’m not justifying the invasion. I’m simply pointing out that the invasion could have been easily avoided if Western nations hadn’t been setting up Ukraine for the fall, or if Zelensky and his predecessors hadn’t pushed to join NATO.

Now, the powers-that-be have conservatives split. Some are rightfully panning this and pretty much every move made by governments and corporations against Russia, moves that are only going to hurt the world without dissuading Putin from continuing his mission. They recognize the impact this will have on our economy as well as the non-impact it will have in Ukraine. These are the people who realize The Great Reset is in motion.

The other conservatives who are pushing for more sanctions and possibly even military intervention against Russia have either been conned or have wanted this type of scenario all along.

It is imperative that we, as patriots, inform as many of our peers as we can. Doing so may cause strife, but as our economic fortunes rush headlong towards collapse and our leaders continue to push us towards war, we cannot sit back idly.

Pray. Inform. Prepare.

If you’re a Bible-believing Christian, fall to your knees as much as possible today and in the days ahead. We need it desperately.

If you recognize that this is all part of The Great Reset agenda, it behooves all of us for you to impart that knowledge to as many as possible. I do not begrudge those who have been conned into falling for the tricks of Soros, et al. Since I believe they are driven by demonic forces, I have to appreciate that their lies are powerful. We must wake up as many as we can to the truth.

I’ve never been a Chicken Little when it comes to the economy. I didn’t flinch over Y2K. I wasn’t rushing to stuff cash under my mattress in 2008-2009. I didn’t buy a year’s supply of toilet paper in 2020. But I’m concerned this time.

I'm now a "late prepper." I see our direction and the evidence in our surroundings today.

Pray. Inform. Prepare. I wish there was more we could do, but if there’s a chance we can get out of this mess, then those three actions are all we need.