The numbers are everywhere. Prediction markets give Democrats a 93 to 95 percent shot at the House and roughly 75 percent odds on the Senate. Polls, analysts, and cable panels all say the same thing. Republicans are supposed to stay home. That is the point of the noise.

What they don’t tell you about prediction markets is that they’re not “odds.” They’re not even indicators of likelihood. The “odds” they claim are based solely on money invested into one side or another. All it takes is a few motivated wealthy people, NGOs, and PACs to tilt the “odds” on any given race, or in this case, pretty much all of them.

Democrats figured that out and have acted upon it with dark money. Republicans either didn’t figure it out or chose not to act.

Here’s an example. If we look at Kansas on Kalshi, we’ll see two big changes:

Roger Marshall was up 21 points at the end of October. Two days later, it was dead even. Two days after that Adam Hamilton is up nearly 30 points. What happened? Was there a late October surprise? Did the polls shift? No. The shift was manufactured by someone “betting” big money on Hamilton with two drops a few days apart.

It’s the best dark money spend out there. Why? Because if they spend their money on television ads or on prediction markets and they lose, then the money is gone either way. But if they spend their money on prediction markets instead of old school ads, they can actually turn a profit.

This can and likely will dissuade some voters from going to the polls. Thankfully, I’m skeptical about the overall efficacy. We are already accustomed to the polls being wrong. We’ve lived it for a decade. Now more people are realizing the betting markets can be very wrong even if few seem to fully understand how they work.

Look at Francesca Hong. Someone dumped money, albeit not a lot since it was an obscure primary, into her run for governor. On Election Day, she was favored by 90 points on the prediction markets. That didn’t pan out at all.

None of this changes the stakes, which is why I’m very bullish for the GOP. Patriots know what will happen if Republicans lose. A Democrat win in either chamber, or both, hands the Democratic Socialists of America the keys to the party. The Squad expands. They get subpoena power and will use it to campaign for 2028. New DSA members arrive already talking about Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, and disavowing Israel.

New York Post reporting lays out the House races where DSA-backed candidates are all but guaranteed or competitive. Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, and others sit in the same orbit. A Mamdani campaign operative already said the quiet part out loud: the goal is to take over the Democrat Party, and the preferred vehicle is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2028.

Under President Trump the agenda stays theoretical. No bills become law. No executive orders implement the platform. The failures stay off-screen. Voters never feel the empty shelves, the crime spikes, or the fiscal wreckage. Socialism gets two years to look clean on television and in campaign ads.

By 2028 the same voices will claim a mandate. That is exactly what happened with “defund the police.” The slogan polled well in certain circles after 2020. Cities tried versions of it. Crime rose. Support collapsed. A Pew survey later showed Democrat support for cutting police funding falling from 41 percent to 25 percent once the results were visible. Reality is a terrible salesman for bad ideas, but only if people are allowed to see it.

Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

The same pattern is already forming. Swing-voter polling reported by the New York Post shows unfavorable views of the DSA climbing. James Carville himself said he would rather Republicans keep the House by five seats than watch Democrats win by five and become hostages to the DSA. The warning is not coming only from conservatives. Daily Signal and Fox News have tracked the state-level and congressional expansion. The pieces are in place for a full leftward lock on the party once power arrives.

If Republicans hold both the House and the Senate, the story changes. The moderate wing of the Democrat Party can point at the results and say the DSA cost them. Primaries shift. Donors pull back. The 2028 field does not open as a race to the left. Socialism stays contained for another cycle.

That is not a guarantee of permanent victory. It is a delay, a reprieve, that keeps the experiment from being tried at national scale while the country still has the capacity to reject it.

The alternative is clear. Hand the Democrat Party to the DSA in 2026 and the next presidential election becomes a referendum on whether Americans will accept the full program. History shows what happens when these systems gain power: shortages, political control of economic life, and the steady erosion of individual liberty.

The polls and markets are tools. They are being used to keep Republican voters on the couch. Ignore them. Vote. The future of the country does not hinge on a prediction market contract. It hinges on whether enough people refuse to hand the Democrat Party to the people who already admit they want to take it over.