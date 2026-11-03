JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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LWC's avatar
LWC
2d

There is almost nothing that does not become corrupted once the Dems/leftists are involved.

More and more it seems so darn offensive. It would be great to be able to live without the destructionists all around.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2d

Thanks for the critique of the "prediction markets". I noticed this late last spring when the MSM began quoting what the "markets" were doing.

It seemed pretty obvious to me that it was easy for "big bucks" to manipulate it. Hopefully, it will backfire and the "under 30s" will see it as a prognosticator and assume they don't need to bother to vote, because the win is "in the bag". 🤞

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