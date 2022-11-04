How to Fight Back Against the Globalist Elite Cabal's Depopulation and Control Agenda

There was a time not too long ago when I thought the "depopulation agenda" promoted by many "conspiracy theorists" was just unnecessary fearmongering for the sake of fame and fortune. It's not that I didn't believe in the presence of a globalist elite cabal; even before I was a "conspiracy theorist" I realized there were people conspiring to kill many if not most of us and to control the rest. But I wasn't ready to accept that the cabal had gained enough strength to enact their plans. That was something for the end times, I thought, and how could we be in the end times when President Trump and America were soaring?

That was before the Plandemic. Today and for the last couple of years, I've acknowledged the reality that this globalist elite cabal really does want most humans gone and complete control over the remnant. We're seeing it manifest right in front of our eyes with challenge after challenge after challenge being deployed across the globe.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I analyzed a couple of the conspiracies that are engaged against us today. Then, I talked about a few of the things we can and should do to slow the rise of their depopulation and control agenda.

Let's start there. It's always good to get solutions before we read about the problems. There are the standard solutions that I've proposed in the past, including the most important one: PRAYER. Read the Book of Daniel for multiple examples of the importance of prayer in overcoming the challenges of this world. I also noted the efficacy in both the long- and short-term of spreading the word for the sake of waking people up and making allies in the coming battle with the globalist elite cabal. They want us dead or controlled. Unfortunately, most Americans and citizens of the world will allow themselves to be controlled before even risking losing their lives. We need to wake people up NOW so they're not astonished when the powers-that-be make their big moves for The Great Reset.

Take your kids out of public schools. Stop supporting woke corporations by giving them your business. Protect your finances with sound money. Help get the economy jumpstarted, especially your local economy. These are all things that can be done and I'll go into more details about each of these in future shows.

But today, the best thing we can do is help bring forth the so-called "red tsunami" on Tuesday. I know what a lot of people think when I mention that because I feel the same way. The feckless GOP led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy won't fix anything. In reality, we don't need them to fix it. We just need them to slow the bleeding. If Democrats retain control, they will initiate policies that will bring about the national and global demise much faster. This is why we need to vote, to get others to vote, and to participate in voter-fraud-busting activities like poll watching.

It really comes down to stalling. The GOP will not be able to fix it, but they may be able to slow the bleeding enough for us to fix it. At the very least we'll have more time to prepare for what's to come. It's not an ideal solution, but at this point we need to fight this battle on every front we can.

Here's the show and a couple of the stories I covered:

Another leaked video has emerged to show that the World Economic Forum (WEF), led by the infamous globalist kingpin Klaus Schwab, is planning to unleash mass genocide as the catalyst for its promised “Great Reset.”

Yuval Noah Harari, who is described as Schwab’s “right-hand man,” is on a promotional tour right now shilling a new book he allegedly wrote. That manuscript asks questions like: What do we need so many humans for?

Now that the globalists have attained near-total control over pretty much everything, they appear ready to cull the herd of human slaves. It began in this latest installment with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There is also skyrocketing inflation, supply chain failures, food shortages, crop destruction and other economic instability – all things that are swirling into a perfect storm of global shock and awe.

Referring to non-globalists as “common people” who are fully disposable, Harari’s latest leaked statements reveal a profound attitude of self-perceived superiority and globalist supremacy.

Harari says the common folk below him are right to be fearful about the future because their lives could end at any moment. And it would not be any great loss, he says, because non-globalists are “redundant.”

“We just don’t need the vast majority of you,” says Israeli globalist

In a future run by “smart people,” Harari went on to state, common people will naturally face increased feelings of anxiety and fear about being left behind. And he is technically right: those who refuse to board the ark of Christ will, in fact, be left behind in Harari’s globalist dystopia.

“We just don’t need the vast majority of you,” Harari stated out loud without shame, believing himself to be invincible.

As we previously reported, Harari, an Israeli historian and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, openly admitted that he and the rest of his globalist cabal are unleashing transhumanism as their own personal “technological Noah’s Ark” – meaning they believe the lie that tampering with their DNA and genetic blueprints will somehow grant them eternal life while the rest of us are either eliminated or turned into their permanent slaves.

Talking about this kind of thing used to be scoffed at and labeled conspiracy theorism, but now we have the plan coming straight from the mouths of the globalist cabal itself – right out in the open with no shame.

Rockefeller Foundation official Alan Gregg is another outspoken globalist who recently declared that the world has cancer and that cancer is mankind – excluding himself, of course.

Prince Phillip, the late Queen Elizabeth’s husband, likewise believed that humanity is a cancer that he wished he could eradicate by dying and coming back to life as a killer virus.

The now-destroyed Georgia Guidestones revealed that the globalist plan for their envisioned “New World Order” involves reducing the current population of the world from roughly eight billion, the current number, to just 500 million.

Former President Bill Clinton, unbeknownst to many, signed a so-called “biodiversity” treat during his tenure that contains an explicitly stated goal of reducing the world’s population to one billion, at least as a start.

At the “grassroots” level, the globalists have done an exceptional job programming millions of Westerners into supporting mass genocide through abortion and even infanticide, the latter constituting the murder of a child after he or she has already left the womb.

“George Orwell warned us about these times,” writes Baxter Dmitry for Newspunch. “He said they would convince us that war is peace. How right he was.”

Energy Crisis? Food crisis? Industrial collapse? Supply chains disruptions? Fractured Communications? Cyber-attacks? Black-outs? Hyper-inflation? Climate change? Wars, civil conflicts, and more plandemics, culminating in human misery…

Yes.

It’s all manufactured.

It’s all part of the plan to destroy civilization as we know it, to replace it with the 4th Industrial Revolution robots and humanoids – acting on AI-generated electronic commands and surviving on programmable digital central bank currencies (DCBC).

If we keep sitting at the sideline, watching, instead of doing something to stop this insanity, this crime of biblical proportions, it indeed will happen. Humanity and what’s left of Mother Earth will be ready for the abyss.

Shortages create inflation – and if inflation doesn’t occur naturally, it is manufactured. Media propaganda talking full-time of inflation gives industrial and service conglomerates a free pass to increase prices. Nobody questions whether its justified. The media says there is inflation – so, price increases are indeed of the order.

Many of the crises are not even happening in reality; most of them just in the media. By 24/7 endless propaganda. And by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-induced appearances.

And soon to come Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) will be replacing our cash currencies. CBDCs will eventually be programmable. They can be turned on and off, and programmed to be used for certain purchases – goods or services, whether you want them or need them or not. Your behavior and obedience will be crucial. See this 7-min video-awakener, an excellent summary of what governments through CBDCs will be able to do with us, see blow or click here.

Right now, we are being primed for the abyss.

Many odd things are happening at the same time. For confusion. But also, for speed of implementation of the nefarious Agenda 2030 – the Great Reset — and, of course, the 4th Industrial Revolution, supposed to make of human survivors transhumans. That’s not new.

Reputed researchers and analysts have said it before, have warned us, humanity, of the looming annihilation. It must be repeated until a societal mental breakthrough is achieved. Hélas, so far to not much avail. Not giving up is the ruling Mantra.

We keep sitting on our sofas, watching the mainstream news – the eternal lie-machine. We are royally distracted by the War in Ukraine. The media even tells us day-in-day-out that Putin is the villain. That more weapons need to be supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine, and that more budget support must be given to President Zelenskyy. Putin is responsible for all the catastrophes descending upon us.

Zelensky’s Ukraine has already received close to 100 billion US-dollars equivalent in weapons and “budget support” mostly from the US and the EU. But Zelenskyy is not happy. He screams for more. While Putin is responsible for the endless misery. Think about it.

There cannot be a balanced view. Unless you take your own life in your own hands and in your own mind and start on your own thinking and adding up the dots. Turn off the mainstream media, TV, radio, newspapers, and seek out alternative news.

The challenge is, we don’t want a balanced view. Because if we did, we would have to think on our own. We might wake up to an uncomfortable reality. We don’t want to leave the realm of our silky-cushy comfort. Focus on the war – is a distraction from what’s being prepared behind iron gates. [read more]

Conclusion

We can and must fight back. First and foremost, we must pray. If you're a Bible-believing Christian, please do as we're called to do and pray always. Second, we must spread the word. I know a lot of people think that spreading the word is "just talk" but we will need allies in the coming battle. The more people who are woken up, the better. Last but not least, we need to vote Republican. I'm not a fan of promoting a feckless party like the GOP, but compared to the destructive nature of modern day Democrats, it seems like the wisest choice to slow the depopulation agenda by getting Republicans and most importantly America First patriots into office.