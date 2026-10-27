JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Oscar's avatar
Oscar
13h

Correct, all the way around. Correct on all counts and on every level.

Now that we know how to pray, we simply have to do it.

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Kendra Ortega's avatar
Kendra Ortega
13h

Trust in our Lord always. Prayer changes things. Have faith in your prayers and it will come to past. HALLELUJAH!!!

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