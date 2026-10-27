The ads will not stop. The polls will keep shifting. The campaigns will tell you the entire future of the country hinges on one more door knocked, one more text sent, one more check written. Some of that is true. Most of it is theater. The real work happens before any of it, when a believer shuts the door, gets low, and talks to the One who actually decides who sits in power.

God does not need our strategy sessions. He has never been impressed by the size of a war chest or the cleverness of a message. He does respond to the prayers of His people. Scripture is blunt about the order of things.

“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” That is not optional. It is the first thing.

Start there. Pray for the people who already hold office and the people who want it. Pray they would fear God more than they fear donors, party leaders, or the next news cycle. Ask that the ones who already know better would stop lying to themselves about what their policies do to the unborn, to children, to the border, and to the ordinary family trying to live without being managed by the state. Ask that the ones who do not know better would be given eyes to see. Wisdom is not evenly distributed. Some candidates are simply not equipped to handle power. Pray that truth would expose them before the ballots are counted, not after.

Then pray for the voters. Plenty of people walk into a booth with a head full of slogans and almost no information. They have been trained to treat elections like rooting for a team. Ask God to cut through the noise. Ask that men and women would care more about whether a candidate can tell the difference between a boy and a girl, between a citizen and an illegal alien, between the Constitution and the latest administrative decree. Discernment is a gift. It can be requested. James says if any man lacks wisdom he should ask God, who gives it without finding fault. That applies to the person choosing a sheriff as much as it applies to the person choosing a senator.

Do not skip the integrity of the process itself. Elections have been messy for a long time. Mail-in ballots, drop boxes, same-day registration, and unsecured machines create openings that bad actors have used before. Pray that those openings would be closed, that honest election officials would be protected and dishonest ones exposed, and that any attempt to manufacture results would collapse in public view.

God is not obligated to fix every system we refuse to fix, but He has never been impressed by cheating. Pray that the count would reflect the actual choice of the lawful electorate. If that prayer makes some people uncomfortable, the discomfort is the point.

Pray also for the church. Too many pulpits have gone quiet on the plain moral issues that elections now force into the open. Some pastors fear losing members. Some fear the IRS. Some simply decided politics is dirty and therefore none of their concern. The result is a generation of believers who have been trained to stay silent while the culture decides what their children will be taught about sex, about race, and about who counts as a person. Ask God to raise up shepherds who will tell the truth without apology and congregations who will stop treating politics as a hobby they can set aside when it gets awkward.

Be specific. General prayers are easy. Name the races. Name the candidates. Name the issues that matter in your county and your state. If early voting has already started where you live, pray over the people who have already cast ballots and the ones who have not. Fast a meal. Turn the phone off for twenty minutes. Write the requests down so you remember what you actually asked for when the results come in. God is not impressed by length. He is interested in whether you mean it.

Finally, pray with the end in view. The goal is not that our side wins and then we go back to sleep. The goal is that we would be able to live quiet and peaceable lives in godliness and honesty. That requires leaders who understand the difference between the proper role of government and the proper role of the family, the church, and the individual. It requires citizens who will not trade their children’s future for a temporary benefit. And it requires a people who remember that every election is still under the hand of the One who removes kings and sets them up.

The ballots will be counted. The results will be announced. None of that changes the assignment. The assignment is to pray first.