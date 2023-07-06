This post will be unpopular because it's true and unfortunately a lot of my readers will be guilty of falling for it. It is what it is. Sometimes I write articles that just aren't going to resonate well.

Hunter Biden's cocaine story was concocted. It's believable because nobody, not even Biden supporters, would be surprised to hear that Hunter brought drugs into the White House. He's a degenerate criminal who films himself committing disgusting acts while knowing there will be no repercussions because he's protected by a high ranking globalist puppet, his father.

That's why the spin doctors for the Biden Crime Family decided on this story as the latest one to distract from the massive crimes that are... or should be... getting exposed. Bribes. Influence peddling. Outright treason. The crimes are serious and they go all the way to the top with Joe and Jill. That's why Hunter's being used as the scapegoat.

The art of making a story disappear is multifaceted. There isn't one size that fits all situations. Those who engage in this art in the political realm assess the situation and determine whether they should ignore, deny, or distract. Ignoring is easy. We've heard many politicians engaged in minor scandals say they "won't dignify the accusation by addressing it."

Denial is the most common tactic. Watch White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in any of her press briefings to see that even the least skilled orators can deny anything with a straight face if they have enough incentive.

Distracting is the option used in worst-case scenarios. When they can't ignore a story because it's too big and denying it won't work because of the weight of evidence, the last resort is to mitigate damage by offering up something juicier while the original story fades away.

As I noted on Twitter:

Hunter Biden's cocaine is a distraction. It was cooked up by the spin doctors to give conservative commentators and news outlets something to talk about other than actual treason committed by the Biden Crime Family. Nothing will come from it other than being a "bigger" and "more interesting" scandal as red meat fodder for gullible show hosts. While everyone's making a fuss about something that will definitely not result in jail time, the actual crimes against this nation are fading in the background.

I regret using the word "gullible" in the Tweet. It's not that anyone who wants to talk about Hunter's cocaine is necessarily gullible. It's that the story is more enjoyable to talk about AND hear about for conservatives. As someone who absorbs the constant onslaught of political, cultural, and religious news that is predominantly bad, I can understand the need for "lighter" stories. It's easy and, for some, fun to discuss the idiotic actions of the idiotic son of the idiot installed into the Oval Office by a bunch of idiots.

But here's the thing, and there's really no way around this. The Biden Crime Family is in the process of being exposed for treasonous acts both past and present. They took bribes in exchange for influence at the highest levels of American government. While conservative and alternative media are spending time attacking Hunter Biden over cocaine, we're not alerting the public about the most impeachable crimes ever committed by a president.

The bribery stories (yes, plural) alone are exponentially bigger than Watergate or Trump's harmless call with Volodymyr Zelensky. Beyond the bribery we have other massive crimes that should be coming to light, but instead we're being fed story after story after story that are deemed by corporate media as more important than a demonstrably corrupt president. And when corporate media talks about things, most in conservative media pick up on it and "correct" them for not getting the stories right.

Distract. Rinse. Repeat.

Whether it's aliens or a fake Russian coup, the latest Deep-State-prompted mass shooting or some celebrities getting divorced, there will always be stories popping up one after another that keep us from talking about the things that really matter.

It wasn't too long ago when cocaine in the White House would be truly newsworthy. Those were simpler times and the stakes were far lower than they are today. As much as I'd love the relief of living in that world again, I feel it's a blessing to be living in these crazy times instead. We're all here right now for a reason. Let's not waste it by consuming the fodder.