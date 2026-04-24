JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Kat's avatar
Kat
Apr 24

Catholic Charities is a sure bet...

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Jennifer L.'s avatar
Jennifer L.
Apr 24

Mr. Rucker, Excellent column and food for thought. As far as “Push purity tests calibrated to alienate Christians from libertarians…”. In my humble opinion any conservative would be wise to think twice about libertarian ideology as it has much more in common with the Democrat Party platform than it does Republicans or Constitutionalists. Years ago I read a great article on why libertarianism is the other side of the Democrat Party coin but I am not able to find the link to it now.

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