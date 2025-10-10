It is not hyperbole to say President Donald Trump is the “Peace GOAT.” He’s ended more conflicts and saved more lives in the last nine months than any world leader has done in their entire lives, ever.

But facts alone weren’t enough to sway the ultra-woke, insanely anti-Trump Norwegian Nobel Committee. They instead gave this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader who speaks out for democratic rights in her country.

Not to diminish her efforts, but she hasn’t actually accomplished anything. Ever. She’s tried, but Venezuela remains a Marxist hellhole despite her strong influencer status. She hasn’t saved a single life. She hasn’t stopped any wars. She hasn’t even mildly swayed Venezuela’s corrupt government, let alone changed anything. Her Nobel Prize resume has two points: she’s fighting hard and her name isn’t Donald J. Trump.

According to Joergen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, “She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

According to Fox News:

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Trump was asked about the Nobel Peace Prize, but did not comment on the award in his response. Instead, he focused on the possibility of addressing Israel’s Knesset. Earlier this week, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of hostages and terror victims formed after Oct. 7, appealed to the committee on Trump’s behalf. “In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it. While others have offered empty promises, he has delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives,” the forum wrote in a letter to the committee dated Oct. 6. “He has not merely spoken of peace — he has delivered it,” the forum added.

Prizes are nice but meaningless. Getting snubbed by hateful morons in Norway does not diminish what President Trump has accomplished. If anything, it highlights how he has achieved so much in such a short amount of time despite the major headwinds he’s faced from a globalist world leadership that despises his efforts.