Following the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was adopted to secure citizenship for all natural born Americans, including former slaves. But a section of the Amendment is being proposed as an end-around for the debt ceiling and many radical leftists are encouraging the White House to use it instead of negotiating with House Republicans.

Every American needs to understand two things. First, invoking the 14th Amendment as a way to print more money to pay our debts without raising the debt ceiling officially would be the straw that breaks the camel's back. In this case, the camel is the U.S. Dollar's tenuous position as the world reserve currency. Second, most of those who are pressing Joe Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment are well aware that it would rapidly tank the economy.

In fact, they're banking on it.

Would defaulting on our debts be bad? Absolutely. It may not be as bad as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her team of progressive economic advisors have deduced; they believe (or at least state as their belief) that models show a U.S. government default would be catastrophic, sending most markets spiraling, driving up unemployment, shutting down businesses, and starting a chain reaction that results in fiscal carnage.

It would be bad. I'm not an economist but those I've consulted with think Yellen may be overstating the dangers. With that said, none of them were willing to go on record saying they thought Yellen was being overly dramatic, so my concerns have not been fully abated. They think she's overstating but they wouldn't bet on it. As one conservative economist told me, "I'm not planning for the apocalypse but I did move portions of my portfolio to gold, just in case."

A default would be bad and might be very bad. Invoking the 14th Amendment would be very bad in the best-case-scenario. Moves across the globe for de-dollarization have been rapid and spreading. This has been in-progress for a while, prompted by BRICS nations' desire to end U.S. Dollar hegemony, then exacerbated by "bully" tactics against Russia at the start of the Ukraine War. It wasn't just Russia that took notice of how SWIFT was weaponized. Other nations watched disapprovingly and began looking for alternatives.

By invoking the 14th Amendment, Joe Biden will verify what many nations have been thinking for a while, that the United States is too reckless and the U.S. Dollar is too printable to be trusted. By removing Congress from the equation, Biden will be declaring that the White House is engaging in full-blown Modern Monetary Theory. It would be the death knell for the U.S. Dollar and begin the rapid collapse of the U.S. economy.

Again, I'm not an economist. I talk to people who are much more versed on the topic than me and while there was no consensus on what would happen if we default, there was clear consensus on the outcome of declaring the U.S. Dollar is illegitimate. That's essentially what Biden would be doing by invoking the 14th Amendment to pay our bills.

People like Senator Bernie Sanders and other politicians pushing Biden to do it are aware of this. The globalist elite cabal is also very aware of it and are likely behind many of the calls by Democrats to invoke it. Destroying the U.S. economy is a prerequisite for them to achieve The Great Reset and this appears to be the easiest way for them to see it happen.

Politically, it does not behoove Joe Biden to default, nor does it benefit his career to spark an economic collapse by invoking the 14th Amendment. But what if the things I've been saying for two years are correct? What if the powers-that-be who are controlling the Biden-Harris regime have no concerns about anyone's political future because they think they can take the nation out before the next election? What if all of this is part of their plan? If Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are unable to raise the debt ceiling, I believe that would be proof positive that this is all being orchestrated to bring about our demise.

Unfortunately, raising the debt ceiling isn't difficult. All the Uniparty Swamp needs are a few victories for both sides so they can tell their base that they won, and the can is officially kicked down the road. It's unfortunate that it's so easy because if we had real patriots representing us instead of the feckless RINOs of the Uniparty Swamp, we might actually be able to use debt ceiling negotiations to tackle the existential threat of a $31 trillion national debt and untenable deficits. Instead, we see punt after punt after punt because that's a lot easier and more politically expedient than tightening our belts and acting responsibly.

If you feel powerless to stop all of this, it's because you are. We all are. I despise having to be the bearer of more hopelessness but this isn't one of the scenarios we can act against directly. Stolen elections have consequences. Now the best we can do is protect our own finances and brace for impact one way or another. Even a last-minute Uniparty Swamp deal will only mitigate the damage.

Stay frosty and be prepared. I'm not a financial advisor but I don't think it's a stretch to admit I'm doing like my economist friend and looking closely at gold and silver.