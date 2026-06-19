JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
3d

The reason Iran closed the strait, is because Israel is bombing Lebanon. The agreement directly addressed that. It is not supposed to be happening

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SlavaRossiya!'s avatar
SlavaRossiya!
3d

Rucker is a full on Zionist.

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