JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
1d

The author trashes Iran while praising Trump for all his "leadership", when Trump started this immoral, unprovoked war by assassinating the Supreme Leader of Iran and most of his cabinet DURING NEGOTIATONS that were proceeding in good faith. JD Rucker used to display intelligence and critical thinking. Now, he is just a Trump MIGA paid shill.

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Mark Joel Branton's avatar
Mark Joel Branton
1d

Would we have put up with this kind of manipulation at the end of any of the previous wars we supposedly won? Until they are on their knees and it's an unconditional surrender we are demanding--and getting, expect nothing but more of this.

These people do NOT negotiate; they only draw out the proceedings until they rebuild themselves back to a strengthened position. Then they will find another perceived slight as an excuse to walk away.

Let's keep the bombs ready for the next round of the only kind of 'negotiation' they understand.

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