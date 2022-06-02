"An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained..."

That was not the opening paragraph to an article on The Gateway Pundit or Valiant News. It wasn't written by people who work for Steve Bannon, Mike Lindell, or Dinesh D'Souza. The first paragraph of this article was part of a bombshell news report from The Associated Press.

Of course, very, very few corporate news outlets who subscribe to their services picked up this particular story, even with its innocuous title, "Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme." Leftist media has been saying for a year and a half that the 2020 election was the most accurate and secure election of all time. They have backed the installation of the Biden-Harris regime and have proclaimed without evidence that Donald Trump's claims of massive, widespread voter fraud are unfounded.

Even as the story details how Guillermina Fuentes, 66, and another woman engaged in open-air ballot harvesting, which is illegal in Arizona, the writer does his best to downplay what this means. If one person on video on a single day can be seen collecting and filling out dozens of ballots for people, what would that look like at scale? How many days did she do it? How many other Democrat operatives did the same thing in different areas of the city? In how many other cities was this practice taking place?

According to the article:

Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who serves as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District in San Luis, has a Thursday court date where she may change her not guilty plea. Her co-defendant awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a reduced charge several months ago. Fuentes is accused of collecting ballots during the 2020 primary election in violation of the law that only allows a caregiver or family member to return someone else’s early ballot, and in some cases filling them out.

It is almost certain based on the boldness of the allegations that Fuentes did this on multiple occasions, and she wasn't alone. If we assume very conservative estimates that there were 100 people engaged in ballot harvesting (there were likely thousands), they each collected 50 ballots per day, and engaged in this activity an average of 10 days each, that would be 50,000 fraudulent votes.

Joe Biden allegedly "won" the state by 10,457 votes.

Of course the AP story does its level best to cast doubt on the potential that this was massive and widespread with the standard operating procedure of claiming "no sign" [emphasis added]:

Republicans have rallied around the possibility of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election where former President Donald Trump was defeated. They’ve pointed to the charges against Fuentes as part of a broader pattern in battleground states. There is no sign of that in the investigation records, though. They were obtained through a public records request from the Arizona attorney general’s office that was first made in February 2021, but was denied. The AP sent a new request last October after more charges were filed against Fuentes. The attorney general finally provided more than 20 documents laying out the investigation late last week.

As leftist journalists are wont to do, this AP reporter made sure to invoke the standard denial technique. It's not that there are no signs this type of activity was widespread in Arizona and across the nation. The AP reported snuck in the there were no signs in the investigation records. Because the investigation records are focused on the single case, of course there were no signs that this was part of a broader plan. It's like saying, "When looking through a microscope to see a fungus on a slide, there were no signs the fungus exists anywhere else in the world."

The investigation record is narrow. Both common sense and tons of indicators outside of this particular investigation's records tell us this was widespread, coordinated, and likely accounted for tens if not hundreds of thousands of illegally acquired votes in the 2020 election in Arizona alone.

Again, Joe Biden allegedly "won" the state by 10,457 votes.

The AP reporter buried the lede. After going through as many official-sounding statements reflecting the Associated Press's perspective that the elections wasn't stolen, they admitted in paragraphs 12 and 13 the two most important facts. We emphasized these two facts from the article:

Investigators said it appears she used her position as a powerful figure in the heavily Mexican American community to get people to give her or others their ballots to return to the polls. The alleged illegal ballot collection by Fuentes and her co-defendant happened in plain sight outside a cultural center in San Luis on the day of the primary election, the reports show. Fuentes was at a card table set up by supporters of a slate of city council candidates and was spotted with several mail-ballot envelopes, pulling out the ballots and in some cases marking them. The ballots were then taken inside the cultural center and deposited in a ballot box. It was videotaped by a write-in candidate who called the Yuma County sheriff. An investigation was launched that day, and about 50 ballots checked for fingerprints, which were inconclusive. The investigation was taken over by the attorney general’s office within days, with investigators collaborating with the sheriff’s deputies to interview voters and others, including Fuentes. Although Fuentes is charged only with actions that appear on the videotape and involve just a handful of ballots, investigators believe the effort went much farther. Attorney general’s office investigator William Kluth wrote in one report that there was some evidence suggesting Fuentes actively canvassed San Luis neighborhoods and collected ballots, in some cases paying for them.

The Associated Press and the story's author made a big deal earlier in the article that the investigation records do not point to a wider conspiracy while barely mentioning the opinion of actual investigators in the case who believe the efforts went much farther. Oh, and Fuentes was paying for ballots, which the AP felt was finally worth a mention in paragraph 13.

Before anyone gives kudos to the AP for at least posting the story, let's remember that this is an attempt to bury the bombshells. From this one case alone we can extrapolate the extreme likelihood of voter fraud on a scale that could easily have stolen the state for Biden. We know that Democrat operatives were paying people to hand over blank ballots. We can combine this with mountains of evidence from audits and other sources that point to the near certainty Arizona was actually won by President Trump by a wide margin.

The Associated Press did everything in their power to make this seem like a nothingburger. It's a bombshell they've hidden in plain sight, adding to the long list of mounting evidence that the 2020 election was, indeed, stolen.