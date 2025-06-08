America First Report

America First Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayleen1948's avatar
Gayleen1948
1d

I’m sorry you have to live there. The handwriting was on the wall as far back as the 1950’s, but when the state was gerrymandered in the ‘70’s and ‘80’s it became impossible for “the people” to do anything about it. We left almost 20 years ago and the only reason we look back is in behalf of our daughter in Redding who also has to live there. There are pockets of reasonableness, but you’re right. The state is a lost cause. What a waste of God’s natural beauty! Praying for you all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wylie's avatar
Wylie
1d

Cause of death: Incurable voting habits. Even those killed in the riots will still vote democrat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JD Rucker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture