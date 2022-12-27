Over the past three years, we've seen a whole lot of bad and not a lot of good. But there is a silver lining to almost every negative circumstance and with so many bad things happening in the world today, there's also a whole lot of silver to be found. One such positive event is that more people are waking up to three important realities:

We shouldn't blindly trust anyone in power, whether it's government managing the people, doctors managing healthcare, corporations managing our money, or journalists managing truth. Freedom is under attack on multiple fronts and the separation between those who embrace liberty and those who do not has never been more crystal clear. Many of those crazy "conspiracy theories" the masses were programmed to lambaste or ignore are turning out to be true in whole or in part.

This last realization is the one I want to focus on today. I'll be doing a show on the topic of Agenda 2030 this week (be sure to subscribe to be notified) but I thought it best to post this primer with important information from former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization, Peter Koenig. He would know.

I vividly remember the responses I received to a podcast this time last year in which I had called on people to start talking more to their "normie" friends and family about the various conspiracies we were seeing in the world at the time. Keep in mind, this was before the Ukraine War. We were in the middle of what Joe Biden and corporate media were calling the "Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" so the indoctrinated masses were still thinking face masks, social distancing, and the jabs would keep them healthy. The responses to that podcast were almost universal. "I'd like to talk to them, but..."

The "but" that most referred to was an unresponsive audience among their friends and family. I get it. I do this for a living and I still have a hard time getting most of my relatives to understand what's really happening. But the difference between this year and last year is that there's a clear awakening happening amongst those who couldn't be reached before. They are more "conspiracy curious" because the narratives they were told to embrace have been falling faster than Biden's approval rating.

My call to start spreading the truth may have been premature last year. Today, I think the timing is much better. We need to make as many people aware as possible because we desperately need allies in this fight against the globalist elite cabal. The article below by Koenig as well as the attached video should act as a top boundary. It gives the most "fringe" understanding of Agenda 2030. Start there, learn what you can, and then filter whatever you think is necessary to suit whoever you're talking to at the time. For some who are still mostly skeptical, you'll have to feed them easy-to-digest Flintstone Vitamins of truth. For those who are ready to wake up, have the full regimen of truthbombs at your disposal.

To be clear, I do NOT agree with every part of Koenig's assessment. But I don't edit anyone's perspectives and I'd say he's mostly correct. I'll take "mostly" on these types of topics because they're based on opinions. We need to be 100% accurate on facts, but differing opinions allow for proper discourse which we desperately need in our world today. Here's Koenig's article...

The Plan: WHO’s Ten Years of Infectious Diseases (2020 to 2030), Leading to World Tyranny

Excess mortality is reported from Norway – and all over the western world or Global North. Excesses never heard before. In the ranges of between 15% and 25%. In some countries even higher. Worrisome. No clear causes can be detected. See this.

Already more than a year ago Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP Pfizer and Chief of Science at Pfizer, warned that excess deaths will appear in the next 3-5 and even up to ten years, because of the false and criminal, untested mRNA vaxxes.

He elaborates. After all the boosters – 3 to 4 shots – the immune system has lost up to 80% of its defenses. Thus, people are more vulnerable to catching any kind of disease. Plus, myocarditis and sudden deaths are on the rise – even in young people, especially those who practice sport or are sports professionals.

In addition, graphene oxide injection and other concoctions being injected, cause all sorts of cancers, mostly in reproductive systems of men and women, as well as several types of cancers of the blood, of the eyes causing blindness… liver and kidney diseases… and much more.

In addition, these injections, called vaccines, also cause massive infertility. In some countries life-childbirth was down by up to 40% in 2022. Dr. Yeadon warned that the diseases will be very difficult to trace back to the vaxxes, but that’s where the origin is. A clear eugenics agenda, mass depopulation, unprecedented. Genocide is a word that doesn’t meet the extent of the atrocity that’s behind what we are living through — what the cabal is carrying out.

The UN Agenda 2030, alias Klaus Schwab’s (WEF) Great Reset and the nefarious, all-digitizing 4th Industrial Revolution, also includes an asset-stripping plan never seen and experienced before in human history. Assets of covid mandates-caused bankruptcies are sucked upwards into the vaults of the financial oligarchs and the Dark Invisible Financial Cabal – which is funding and orchestrating the WEF and which is in control of over 90% of the world’s mainstream media. See this.

The Agenda 2030 (originally called Agenda 21) was prepared by a very long hand, dating back 60 to a hundred years. Be aware, the Dark Invisible Financial Cabal acts as a cult. In order to be successful, it has to tell the people what it is up to.

Indeed, over the past several decades we have received many warnings of what to expect – namely a Health Tyranny, enhanced by a fake Global Warming and Biodiversity Green agenda.

The New Green is a fascist neoliberal, make-believe environmental protection farse. In reality – far from environmental protection. To the contrary. Yet, people throughout the world fall for it. Propaganda is deadly. We have to stop it.

The Plan’s execution started in January 2020. First with a fake disease called Covid-19 – the mortality of which is about the same or less than that of the common flu, some 0.03% to 0.07%. And unbelievably – the Covid-19 pandemic, or rather the Plandemic – hit all 193 UN member countries at once, on the same day. The vast majority of the people believed it.

However, an intense media-driven fear-campaign, with strictly totalitarian-enforced mandates of lockdowns and face masking, distancing people from each other, lowering their moral even further, i.e. their self-esteem, their defenses, insecurity, dictatorial measures, led to world tyranny.

It sounds like a project collaborated by the Tavistock Institute on Social Engineering of the Masses. (See also Daniel Estulin’s book of the same title (Copyright 2015)). Tavistock in close collaboration with DARPA, the secretive Pentagon thinktank, specializing in mind-control, MK-Ultra and societal manipulation through the mass-media and often deadly false flag events.

The Global West has quietly suspended in most countries their Constitutions, either by silent decree, or by Parliamentary votes, where Parliamentarians were co-opted to be part of the crime. But the vast majority of populations have no idea. They still refer to democracy — when “democracy” we never had in the last 2000 years and beyond.

And just to be sure that we all understand what the Greek term of “democracy” really meant – supposedly born in Delphi, Greece, some 800 years BC and first practiced in ancient Athens 507 years BC by Athenian leader Cleisthenes. It meant one person one vote – but only for educated male, who were qualified for sociopolitical decisions.

Just a word on our sloganized and vastly over-used term democracy. This is what google has to say: Athenian democracy was a system of government where all male citizens [age 20 and above] could attend and participate in the assembly which governed the city-state. This was a democratic form of government where the people or ‘demos’ had real political power. Athens, therefore, had a direct democracy.

You may want to make a note of it before using the misleading term “democracy” freely again. Let’s first see what we mean by “democracy” and how we have learned to manipulate it for the service of the powerful. This brief observation on democracy may be important, if ever we get back to “democracy” in a new society. Let’s make sure that the term is defined clearly in every Constitution of every sovereign country.

Back to excess deaths. What can we do?

For most of the vaxxed population it’s too late. They can just hope that their shot was not deadly, or that it may have been a placebo. In every trial – which this entire vaxx crime was and is – there are placebos.

We should inform as many people as we can of these horrendous circumstances – of the excess deaths and of the whys – so that people wake up and do not get drawn into vaxxing anymore, and so that they help others waking up.

We should initiate criminal procedures against all governments who knowingly participated in this crime, especially the Health Ministers and the management of WHO, the UN system, the WEF — and the eugenist oligarch suspects we all know. And indeed, get to the bottom of the Cabal.

A Grand Jury trial has already determined the guilty – with evidence statements by witnesses from the key organizations behind this magnum crime. See all the sub-links in the “Stop World Control” video below.

We must immediately stop and resist any activity linked to the infamous UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF’s Great Reset; derail with all means we have at disposal the 4th Industrial Revolution’s digitization process, starting with undoing any advances that have been made with digital money, body-implanted chips – whose purpose it is to enslave humanity – and on a wider score to transhumanize humanity.

We must stop this monstrous crime of biblical proportions NOW. In short, we should prepare for a massive Nuremberg 2.0. Without delay.

See this Must-See 31-min video on THE PLAN with several links to related videos, including the one of the Grand Jury and its results – plus large-print easily understandable, down-to-earth text, explaining what we are living and how we can get out of it. See this.

Here’s the video for The Plan.

Here, some key quotes from the Stop World Control text:

“The Tyranny is 100% dependent on the ignorance of the public. The solution is, therefore, to inform the people around us.”

“Once People know what is really happening, they will stop complying and will start resisting.”

“We offer you a powerful tool to open the eyes of your friends, family and community.”

“High level experts from the WHO, United Nations, US & UK Military, British Secret Services, CDC, Pfizer and the UK Government reveal the evidence that the pandemic is used to install a world dictatorship.”

“They presented their evidence to the world during Grand Jury proceedings with 11 international lawyers and a judge.”

“The experts identify the powerful entities that are able to install this powerful dictatorship. They explain how they orchestrate and implement it, and what their ultimate agenda is for humanity.”

“The supreme level of brainwashing is when an entire population calls human history a conspiracy theory.”

“All this information is revealed in the Grand Jury Evidence. You can download it here: StopWorldControl.com/jury

“This powerful document can wake up the world. Please share it far and wide.”

About the Author

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.