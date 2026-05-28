JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Marcel's avatar
Marcel
7d

The fact that the lowest garbage to be found in America are running for power/office says alot about the nation that expelled God and assumed it had replaced Him.

That these reprobate like AOC, Illan Omar, Jihad Talib, and Marxist, Islamist Mamdani are getting electted is America's Handwriting on the Wall.

Daniel 5.

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Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
7d

Very good article excellent assessment. I’m not a Texan but I am an independent conservative and everything about this guy makes me 🤢.Ive been a commiefornian all my life and this actor reminds me of the politicians here just a prop created by the leftist machine used to fool/trick the uninformed public….PAXTON will crush this fraud..

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