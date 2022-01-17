As a reminder, we moved our emails from the companies that canceled us to Substack. This has replaced our previous NOQ Report newsletter, and it’s SO much better.

Anthony Fauci has been involved in so many scandals, it’s a wonder that he’s still taken seriously by millions of Americans and about half of the politicians in DC. But that’s how Pandemic Panic Theater works. It creates cultish behavior, and the Cult of Fauci, or “Faucists,” is a very strong one to break. Congressman Jim Jordan believes he and his committees can do just that if they win in November.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was interviewed on Fox News by Maria Bartiromo and responded affirmatively when asked if he has plans to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci if the House gains a Republican majority. [read more]

Why does our planet keep getting hit by “historic disaster” after “historic disaster”? Over the past couple of years, an extremely unusual series of hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, floods, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions has rocked the globe. Authorities keep telling us that “everything is normal”, but the truth is that there is absolutely nothing about any of this that is “normal”. Major changes appear to be happening to our planet, and that has enormous implications for our future. Unfortunately, the corporate media gives very little attention to the major disasters that take place outside of the United States, and so most Americans don’t even understand the seriousness of what we are facing. [read more]

German physician and epidemiologist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg has revealed individual batches of the Covid vaccinations have extremely varying toxicity levels. Some batches have toxicity levels up to 300 times other batches – resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths. Accordingly, the decision to vaccinate can be akin to a game of Russian roulette. [read more]

I agree with most of the article below by Michael Cook. I will not edit the parts that I do not agree with because that would be censorship, which I do not do. But unlike Michael, I do NOT trust the common narrative surrounding the jabs. But here’s the thing. We have two battles we’re fighting right now. The first is the disinformation about the jabs themselves. The second is the draconian push for segregation and the resurgence of restrictions being placed on supposedly free people. [read more]

Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire part-owner of the San Fransisco team, made the controversial comments on the “All-In” podcast recently as the United Nations has reported that China has put millions of Uyghurs in re-education camps. [read more]

The world’s most powerful governments are spreading the same lies regarding the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), its effects and how to mitigate it. According to journalist Ben Armstrong of the New American, this is a coordinated effort to sow fear so that they can gain more power and control over people. [read more]

The majority of Americans now identify as Republican after a 14 point swing to the right in 2021. A newly released Gallup survey found that over the course of 2021, the Democrats fell from a nine-percentage-point advantage in the first quarter to Republicans having a five-point edge in the fourth quarter. [read more]

An analysis has found that as many as one million Americans have fled from Democrat-governed blue States due to the surging crime rate and high taxes. [read more]