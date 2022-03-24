Joe Biden Braces America for The Great Reset: "With Regard to Food Shortage... It's Gonna Be Real"

Food shortages are coming. If you've read anything I've written over the last couple of months about The Great Reset, you already knew that. Now, the man they installed as President of the United States issued a warning about the coming food shortages.

Following his attendance at a meeting of world leaders in Europe, Biden said, "With regard to food shortages, yes we did... talk about food shortages, and it's gonna be real."

He even went so far as to acknowledge that the food shortages are being caused by the sanctions imposed on Russia by most Western nations. Russia's response has included banning exports of fertilizer and other food-crucial resources to nations that have sanctioned them. According to Sky News:

As is well-known, prior to the war, Russia and Ukraine accounted for 30% of global wheat exports. The price of wheat shot up immediately after Russia attacked its neighbour. The price of a bushel of wheat, which produces enough flour to bake 70 1lb loaves of white bread or 90 1lb loaves of wholemeal bread, shot up from $8.84 on the ever of the invasion to just under $13.64 on 8 March. It has since eased to $11.58 this morning - but that still represents an increase of more than 25% and is higher than it has been for the best part of a decade. That would be bad enough for big wheat importers. Making matters worse, though, is that Ukraine is now struggling to get its wheat out of the country. Ukraine still has some 20 million tonnes of wheat and corn left to export from the 2021-22 season that cannot be exported because Russia is blockading ports on the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, leaving 100 foreign vessels stranded.

Biden continued, "The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It's imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well."

We're not just in for a bumpy ride. This is an existential threat for hundreds of millions, perhaps billions of people including a whole lot of Americans who are already struggling. It's time to get ready if you haven't already.