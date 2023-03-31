Maricopa County election officials have given de facto confirmation of what many of us have been saying since last November. The election was rigged. Many of the ballots were fraudulent in some way. We know this because despite an order from the Arizona Supreme Court, they're still hiding evidence.

Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced as much on Twitter:

Maricopa County has confirmed what we all knew to be true: Ballot signatures DO NOT MATCH. Election Officials brazenly HIDING EVIDENCE from us. This is the smoking gun. Unfortunately for them, I’m not giving up — even if that means legally forcing them to hand over evidence.

After lower courts refused to allow inspections by Lake's team of the questionable ballots in Arizona's largest county, the Supreme Court sent the case back to give Lake's team access last week.

"I am thrilled that the Supreme Court has agreed to give our signature verification evidence the appropriate forum for the evaluation it deserves," Lake said in a statement. "When we verify these allegations, there will be no doubt that this election was compromised and that the results fail to meet the standard of certainty as outlined in Arizona law."

By not allowing access to tens of thousands of ballots with signatures that do not match, Maricopa County is covering up the biggest example of voter from the 2022 midterm cycle.

Conservative Arizona activist Tyler Bowyer explained what SHOULD happen during and after elections.

Election Administration should be so airtight and reasonable that ANY citizen should be able to easily and transparently inspect the ballots, balloting system and general election procedures, especially months after a canvass has been declared. This is not the case in Arizona.

There are at least 35,000 questionable ballots, most of which are clearly fraudulent based on prima facie signature comparisons described by election whistleblowers. Democrat Katie Hobbs allegedly won by 17,000 votes.