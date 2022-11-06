UPDATE: Here's a report from Jack Posobiec. A staffer is currently under medical supervision and the headquarters have been shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

Original Story:

It appears domestic terrorism may have hit Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign as reports of "white powder" and a bomb threat have shut down her headquarters. According to Ryan Fournier:

BREAKING: Envelopes filled with a "white powdery substance" were found at Kari Lake's campaign office. FBI, Phoenix PD and Hazmat teams are on the ground.

Jack Posobiec reported the bomb squad was there as well.

Here are the details known so far from Daily Mail:

FBI and police were at the Lake offices from 10pm Saturday to 5am on Sunday

A staffer received two envelopes containing a suspicious white powder

There were also threatening messages the campaign considers an 'attack'

A hazmat team and bomb squad also responded to the scene in Phoenix

Lake is in a tight race in Arizona with her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs

Last week Hobbs suggested Lake was partly to blame for a break-in at her campaign headquarters

The incident appears to have taken place Friday night or early Saturday morning but information has been slow in coming out.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.