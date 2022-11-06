Kari Lake's HQ Shut Down INDEFINITELY, Staffer Under Medical Supervision
They really don't want Kari Lake to win.
UPDATE: Here's a report from Jack Posobiec. A staffer is currently under medical supervision and the headquarters have been shut down for the remainder of the campaign.
Original Story:
It appears domestic terrorism may have hit Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign as reports of "white powder" and a bomb threat have shut down her headquarters. According to Ryan Fournier:
BREAKING: Envelopes filled with a "white powdery substance" were found at Kari Lake's campaign office. FBI, Phoenix PD and Hazmat teams are on the ground.
Jack Posobiec reported the bomb squad was there as well.
Here are the details known so far from Daily Mail:
FBI and police were at the Lake offices from 10pm Saturday to 5am on Sunday
A staffer received two envelopes containing a suspicious white powder
There were also threatening messages the campaign considers an 'attack'
A hazmat team and bomb squad also responded to the scene in Phoenix
Lake is in a tight race in Arizona with her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs
Last week Hobbs suggested Lake was partly to blame for a break-in at her campaign headquarters
The incident appears to have taken place Friday night or early Saturday morning but information has been slow in coming out.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
Was just at her Bus Tour this morning in Tucson. Was surprised she was not there with Abe, Blake Tim, Ric and others. No one would say why.
Now we know!
Please pray for Kari's safety from these evil demons! AZ will lead the way to FREEDOM on Tuesday!
Watching from Canada and am praying for her safety. We need brave people like Kari in this world.