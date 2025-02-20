President Donald Trump's appointee to be the next Director of the FBI has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Kash Patel won with no votes from Democrats and two RINO dissenters.

"Republican" Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted against Patel's confirmation, making the final vote a nail-biting 51-49.

Former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was a question mark but voted in favor of Patel. Earlier in the day, McConnell announced his retirement; he will not seek reelection in 2026.

Patel has been a controversial appointment as far as Democrats and legacy media are concerned. He has vowed degrees of transparency that far exceed any of his predecessors, including promises to release the Epstein List as well as other potential "dirt" on politicians past and present.

This could be the most transformative few months the FBI has ever seen. Patel has big plans to match President Trump’s agenda. At the top of the list is returning the Bureau to a status of being a law enforcement agency instead of the Gestapo wing of the Deep State.

Congratulations Mr. Patel!