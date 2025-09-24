The “king” of late-night liberal smugness, Jimmy Kimmel, slithered back onto ABC’s airwaves Tuesday night after his little timeout for that tasteless crack about the tragic murder of conservative powerhouse Charlie Kirk. And what did he do with his big comeback moment? Delivered a crocodile-teary-eyed monologue where he claimed he “never meant to make light of the murder,” all while ABC’s audience gave him a standing ovation like he was some kind of martyr. Standard, boring Kimmel fare: half-hearted remorse wrapped in emotional theater, designed to rally his Hollywood echo chamber while thumbing his nose at the rest of us.

Why are we even talking about this guy? Kimmel’s entire schtick relies on poking the bear—us—and watching as we roar back with outrage, boycotts, and social media storms. Without that, he’s just another aging comedian droning on about politics to a dwindling audience of coastal elites who wouldn’t know a good policy stance if it hit them in the Prius.

His ratings? They’ve been circling the drain for years, propped up only by the occasional viral clip where he mocks Trump, conservatives, or anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders. Take away our attention, and poof—he’s as relevant as a flip phone in 2025.

Late-night TV used to be about laughs, not lectures. But Kimmel and his ilk turned it into a leftist sermon, and the only reason they stay afloat is because we keep feeding the beast. Every time we tweet about his latest outrage, share clips of his “gotcha” moments, or call for more suspensions, we’re handing him free publicity. It’s like we’re his unpaid PR team. Meanwhile, real issues are getting sidelined while we rant about a guy whose biggest talent is crying on cue.

It’s time to move on. Kimmel’s back? Great, let him preach to his choir of celebrities and sycophants. We don’t need to watch, react, or even acknowledge his existence. Starve the attention-seeker, and watch how quickly he fades into obscurity. Focus on what matters: fueling the current spiritual awakening, supporting conservative voices, holding the media accountable without amplifying the clowns, and winning the culture war by building our own platforms.

Kimmel thrives on our rage—let’s deny him that oxygen and get back to making America great.

To my knowledge, this is the first article I’ve written about Jimmy Kimmel. It will be my last.