Kristi Leigh: How Corporate Media Sells False Narratives
She's been there, done that within the corporate media structure. Now, she's going on her own.
Just about all of our readers and listeners are well aware that corporate media pushes whatever narrative they're told to push by their advertisers, not to mention Democrats and any members of the globalist elite cabal who have an agenda for a particular day. Many of us are on the receiving end of the propaganda, which is one of the biggest reasons I recommend using alternative news sources like The Liberty Daily and Discern Report to get the truth.
The powers-that-be have a stranglehold on the information that reaches the masses, but things are shifting. People are becoming more aware that they're being fed bovine excrement on a daily basis, which is why sites such as the ones I'm affiliated with continue to grow. Meanwhile, more and more journalists are escaping the corporate media world to find success in the freedom of independent media.
One such free journalist is Kristi Leigh. After two decades delivering the narratives as lead anchor for multiple news networks in Ohio and California, she took the opportunity in 2020 to go on her own. She has since worked with Infowars and American Faith and continues to broaden her horizons with gigs across the alternative media spectrum. I was blessed to have her join me on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
I will also be talking about how the media has distorted the current and future states of the economy. There are few things more important to Americans than providing for themselves and their families, but uncertainty has made that extremely challenging. Most of us have never faced the type of financial turmoil that's rampant across the globe today and the trends do not point to a soft landing anytime soon. This is why I'm so bullish on physical precious metals.
In 2018, Wikileaks proved the CFR controlled all mainstream media.4
It's not about the money only.
It's not about depopulation only.
Considering it wasn't about selling Govt billions in snake oils like with prior PLANdemics, but shoving it in your veins, why do you reject the depopulation freemason cabal evidence?
How else can you explain the same collusion and coordination in mass formation and evil policy enforced by all levels of powers in the 3 branches in over 100 countries?
I'll soon post this with footnotes and more data:
In 1921, the Council on Foreign Relations was founded, to infiltrate and control democracy, by freemasons David Rockefeller, Paul Warburg, Herbert Hoover, Allen Dulles, Walter Lippmann and Edward M. House. The impressive members list proves the power grab was successful.1 The CFR has chosen US Secretary of State since 1921. Similar mason institutions, most with similar names, were founded in over 100 countries, including Britain's Royal Institute of International Affairs and the European Council on Foreign Relations2: practically, there’s no war where the CFR isn’t involved on both sides. 3 Their magazine Foreign Affairs is one way the send orders to all members.
Hoover, Truman, Eisenhower, Bush father and son, Carter, Clinton, Obama 5 ... some argue that, with few exceptions like JFK and Trump, at least since WWII, all US presidents were freemasons and many CFR,. All administrations were filled with thousands of CFR members. 6 The Trump administration was no exception. 7 It’s not a coincidence that Neil M. Gorsuch, CFR Supreme Court Justice appointed by Trump, betrayed conservatives by ruling in favour of homosexual marriage and other New World Order “progressive” agenda.
Another proof of grooming for infiltration: 28 Jun 2019 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t renewed 5 year membership. 8 She wouldn’t obey all orders. In 2020, she was pro-abortion but wanted paper ballots, Electoral College, breaking up Big Tech and removing their censorship through section 2309, Glass-Steagall, pro-natalism paid family and medical leave plans up to 12 weeks, less public and defense spending, drug patent breaking, no war, .10 That’s why she was defamed by Kamala11, Hillary Clinton and mason Mitt Romney.12 In 2021, she questioned Fauci on COVID origin and masks.13
By March-April 2020, having read the successful research, many countries stockpiled HCQ to supply the whole population, just to let it expire without distributing it. By Apr 2020. Trump had the studies supporting HCQ ( c19early.com ) and the national stockpiles, but was threatened by the masonic Fauci , Collins, Birx and other top officials to publicly denounce him: he was only able to get it to Hospitals for compassionate treatment (too late turned it nearly useless). Also, traitor Pence was in charge of the COVID Task Force (he’s probably not a mason, just a “usefool”).
Another example, Argentina's Minister of Health was stopped distributing HCQ by alleged president Fernandez, who's political career was funded from scratch by freemason Eskenazi, including advertising money and a huge salary (that's why, unless they sell out, commoners can't compete, having to work 8+ hours in their own jobs).
By Sep 2020, that same Minister announced that “next Monday” he’d reveal 2 highly successful drugs to end the pandemic (ivermectin and nebulizable ibuprofen): that Monday nothing happened.
By Sep 2020, Trump's 3rd line circle was informed about the global ivermectin success. A massive distribution would have been a game changer... even with the excuse of deworming the population (as a Bolivian Governor successfully did).
The problem is not only Trump, lacking the guts, it's modern democracy, which unlike direct democracy, it's a rigged system designed from scratch by freemasonry (e.g. French Revolution 1789).
Trump had learned a tough political lesson time after time: even if you think you are right, it's political suicide to question the establishment (masonic controlled). For example, he backed down from creating a commission to investigate vaccine safety with RFK, even if he knows his own son Barron was vaccine-injured according to Melania.14 Another lesson, was how he was bullied by media by his COVID ban on flights from China.
You can't win an election unless you are liked by the majority, and the majority still believes that we needed time to buy more respirators, that lockdowns "flattened the curve" and that vaccines saved us from permanent lockdowns and overwhelming the medical “system” (notice, no mention to packed hospitals , which didn't happen after the first peak). Whoever reads this, lives in an information bubble, which the population doesn't access:
In December 2022, a Director of JP Morgan (THE mason Bank among all the others they control), still thought Fauci was a heroe and that all his words were scientifically holy. You can’t reach that position being an idiot, unless being mason/satanist. He isn’t the latter but he has a top IQ. His Achilles heal? Drinking toxic information from masonic media (called mainstream).
It’s a power game, ruled by the media. Trump never recognized his mistakes, because those awake weren’t enough to win an election and half of them would still vote him in spite of being captive of masonic power grab
WARNING: what’s coming next:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Big Tech Is Sacrificing Its Fragile Employees to Meddle in 2024 Election
YOU WEREN'T MEANT TO FEEL SAFE, YOU WERE MEANT TO INCREASE GOVERNMENT SPENDING ON UE, AND CREATE SLAVES.
MANIC RECESSION
Less than a week after Google determined that it would no longer extend its ad services to a mid-size, mostly reputable conservative website as a matter of higher principle, it announced its intention to cut 12,000 jobs—or 6% of its own workforce.
That, in turn, created a panic among the “surviving” employees. According to a recent article in the Post Millennial, they now fear for their “psychological safety” with the prospect of a guillotine dangling over their heads.
ht
tps://headlineusa.com/tech-sacrifice-employees-meddle-election/?utm_source=HUSAemail&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HUSAemail